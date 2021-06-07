Cryptocurrency : Did Elon Musk Inspire Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg?

The first taxi company in Germany to adopt cryptocurrencies is Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg. Specifically, it announced that it will accept Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum as a means of payment.

In fact, Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg became the first company in the taxi industry in Germany to accept Dogecoin. The fact that the company uses a Tesla vehicle model naturally recalled the relationship between Elon Musk and Dogecoin.

So, Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg is a German-based company that offers taxi and car rental services. The city of Aschaffenburg, where the company is located, is located very close to the Bavaria region of Germany.

German taxis have the option of paying with Dogecoin

Ultimately, Dogecoin (DOGE) will be accepted as a payment method in a taxi company in Germany. Serving with Tesla model vehicles, Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg has included Dogecoin in its payment systems.

“We are the first taxi in Germany to accept the cryptocurrency Dogecoin and others (Bitcoin, Ethereum).”

Additionally, the company’s website indicates that Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg began accepting cryptocurrency payments as of May 30, 2021.

It should be noted that the taxi service has Model S and Model 3 in its fleet and offers a wide range of services in its region. Very importantly, the adoption of cryptocurrencies makes Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg an even more interesting and innovative taxi service.

How does it work?

In this regard, Stefan Müller, the CEO of Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg, said: “The subject seems exciting to me and I am curious to know if cryptocurrency in everyday life or in life, in the taxi sector as a means of payment is viable. And if there is any interest from the clientele.

To enjoy this service, you must follow the following steps:

Have possession of a cryptocurrency They install a Wallet application on the smartphone Then they can send the value of the trip to their currency before, during or after the trip The client will take care of the payment feesWas Elon Musk the inspiration?

In particular, Stefan Müller, who enabled DOGE payments for his services, tells the story of how he got there. Oh, Elon Musk is involved.

Similarly, Müller explained that his son also inspired the movement. Who is excited about Dogecoin and has invested some money in it.

However, his son was inspired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He said who is possibly the most prominent supporter of Dogecoin. Also, it should be noted that the Dogecoin network consumes much less electricity than other cryptocurrencies. And as they say in the Dogecoin community: To the Moon!

Finally, Stefan Müller explained that the decision was initially just a “good marketing idea for our business.” However, the original Reddit post started trending, leading more and more people to want to use Dogecoin for their travels.

I close with this phrase by Henri Michaux: “When cars think, Rolls-Royces will be more distressed than taxis.”

