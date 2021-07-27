Cryptocurrency : Dexlabs launches minting platform in Solana, | Invezz

Dexlabs has launched the first management and minting platform in history that requires no prior coding experience. It’s called ‘MintingLab’, it runs on the Solana (SOL / USD) platform and is intuitive and simple in design. Anyone can mint, issue and advertise tokens using DEX Launchpad.

At the forefront of a financial revolution

Over the past year, the DeFi market reached $ 60 million, down from $ 3.7 billion in total locked value. Dexlabs is at the forefront of these developments. Today, the integrated DEX platform enables Solana-based projects to access a wide variety of tools to maximize the DeFi experience for their managers.

The new platform is equipped with Editor Suite, SPL Wallets and other features

MintingLab has a variety of features, such as a deposit management system that allows users to keep a tab on all their assets, the Editor Suite that allows users to edit large volumes of data related to their newly minted tokens, and SPL Wallets. . This is where you finally submit your new tokens.

DexLabs CEO Dennis Lee is very proud of MintingLab and considers it a key milestone for the blockchain and Solana ecosystem, especially from a maturity standpoint. He says:

“The Dexlab MintingLab will be one of a kind. By breaking through Solana’s main barrier to entry, knowledge to code, many projects, especially non-blockchain ones, will be able to tokenize and easily enter the space. We are excited about the potential for all the different projects to be received at Solana through us ”.

DexLab and Solana: companies of the future

Solana is a web-scale future-ready blockchain created to provide users with secure, transparent and scalable access to a wide variety of decentralized markets and dApps. By using a hybrid consensus mechanism, the blockchain can support up to 50,000 transactions per second because the mechanism is based on the proof of history and proof of stake model. Furthermore, it does so without compromising its spirit of decentralization.

Dexlab provides a GUI to issue Solana-based tokens without encryption. Supports shared liquidity transactions and lightning speed by leveraging Serum Decentralized Exchange’s core order book.

