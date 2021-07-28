Cryptocurrency : Developed countries bet on CBDC

The Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomy Center unveiled a new CBDC (central bank digital currency) tracker. Poe true, with an interactive database.

Precisely, the original version of the CBDC tracker, launched in April 2020, was used by the United States Federal Reserve. And the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

“In our original report published in May 2020, only 35 countries were considering a CBDC.”

According to its website, the Atlantic Council, established in 1961, has described itself as “a non-partisan organization, driving America’s leadership and commitment around the world. In company with allies and partners, to find solutions to global challenges ”.

The truth is that, in addition to tracking the progress of each country, the Atlantic Council database shows the specific technology. And the security choices countries are making in their CBDC designs.

Accordingly, Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council and former senior adviser to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stated:

“Before COVID, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were largely a theoretical exercise. But, with the need to distribute monetary and fiscal stimulus in the world, combined with the rise of cryptocurrencies, central banks quickly realized that they could not let the currency evolve.

Countries exploring CBDCs

In fact, according to the new tracker, 81 countries (accounting for more than 90% of global GDP) are now exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). That number is 46 countries up from May last year. Furthermore, 5 countries have fully launched their own digital currencies.

What are China’s ambitions for its digital yuan? Who will set standards in the world of digital money? The Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center has the latest on central bank digital currencies: https://t.co/J39vOffOj6 – Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil) July 23, 2021

By the way, the Atlantic Council noted that of the countries with the 4 largest central banks (the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England). The United States is the furthest behind in the development of a CBDC.

In this regard, Josh Lipsky said: “If the United States does not help set standards and provide guidance on issues such as privacy and cybersecurity, we could be heading for a fractured digital currency ecosystem that threatens the smooth running of international finance.”

Initially, Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, said in January that the digital dollar was a “very high priority” in fighting financial crime. However, he emphasized the need to “get it right,” rather than rushing to launch a digital dollar.

However, Jerome Powell recently said: “I would not need Stablecoins, I would not need cryptocurrencies if I had a US digital currency.”

For his part, John Williams, president of New York Fed Bank, believes that the emergence of cryptocurrencies raises challenging questions for central banks.

However, Mauricio Tovar, director of the Colombia Blockchain Foundation said that one of the biggest risks of these currencies is related to data privacy. Well, if these payments are tied to the identity and are not private, the central bank will know each payment, purchase or movement that is made.

Countries that have launched a digital currency

According to the Atlantic Council, 5 countries have fully launched a digital currency. This is the Bahamas with the Sand Dollar. Also, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia and Grenada (DCash).

By the way, the center detailed that 14 other countries, including major economies like Sweden and South Korea, are in the pilot stage for their CBDCs. Therefore, they are preparing for a possible full launch.

CBDC progress according to tracker. Source: Atlantic Council

As a curious fact, China recently indicated that foreign visitors will be able to use the digital yuan during the 2022 Winter Olympics. As long as they share their passport information with the central bank.

Finally, the issuance of CBDCs is an issue that has gained participation in the agendas of international economic organizations and central banks, what do you think about this new tracker? Let us know in the comment box.

I close with this phrase by Rabi Shankar: «Every idea will have to wait for its moment. Maybe the time for CBDCs is near.

