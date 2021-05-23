Cryptocurrency : Deutsche Bank does not trust the value of Bitcoin

The last week Bitcoin has seen the biggest hit since the start of its last big bull rally. And, the surprise drop in its price, losing practically half of its value in a matter of days, has led to the collapse of the entire crypto market. With this, voices that criticize the fundamentals of the market arise, questioning the very bases of these digital assets. Several banks are among these critical voices, including Deutsche Bank, which does not trust the value of Bitcoin.

A new fall for Bitcoin

Surprise drops in the price of Bitcoin are nothing new to the crypto world. Proof of this is the 49% collapse in the price of the cryptocurrency in March 2020. However, although it is not something new for the most veteran users of the crypto community, the last great bull rally of BTC has made it grow the number of users that are part of the crypto market. Which are not so used to seeing falls of this style.

For this reason, the collapse of Bitcoin, going from more than $ 50,000 at which it was trading a week ago, to $ 37,821 at which it is currently, has generated all kinds of negative reactions. Especially due to the two events that led to the collapse of Bitcoin, both of which would demonstrate the speculative nature of the cryptocurrency market.

Deutsche Bank is not confident in the value of Bitcoin after its latest crash. Source: CoinDesk

The first of these events being the news, announced by Elon Musk through his Twitter account, that Tesla would stop selling vehicles in exchange for Bitcoin. And the second event the confirmation by the Chinese government of its anti-cryptocurrency policy. Reiterating the country’s financial companies that they cannot offer products of any kind that can facilitate transactions with cryptocurrencies.

Deutsche Bank does not trust cryptocurrencies

In this way, and in a note published this Thursday under the title “Bitcoin: Being trendy is the last stage before being unpleasant”, Deutsche Bank analysts led by Marion Labouré, have given their opinion on the cryptocurrency. In which reference is made to the intrinsic weakness of the cryptocurrency market, collapsing only by two tweets.

«What is true for glamor and style could also be true for Bitcoin (…) Just as a ‘fashion faux pas’ can happen suddenly, we have just received proof that cryptocurrencies can also go passé quickly ( …) All it took for cryptocurrencies to go out of style was a tweet and a statement from the Chinese government, ‘can be read in the Deutsche Bank note.

Thus, according to Labouré, the value of Bitcoin is based solely on the confidence that users of the crypto market have that it will have some important utility in the future. Well, currently, due to the difficulty in making transactions with the cryptocurrency, BTC does not have it. So its future development will depend essentially on how strong this trust is. Commenting that, according to data from Deutsche Bank, currently only 30% of Bitcoin transactions are payments of some kind, while the rest are financial investments.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related