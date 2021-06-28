Cryptocurrency : Despite regulatory uncertainty, Indian crypto investment surges 19,900% in one year

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Despite India’s uncertain regulatory climate regarding crypto assets, nationwide investments in digital assets have risen by roughly 19,900% over the past year.

According to data from blockchain analytics firm Chanalysis that Bloomberg reported on June 28, crypto investments surged in mid-2020 before turning parabolic as markets hit new all-time highs towards the end of the fourth quarter.

Chainalysis estimates that the total invested in cryptocurrencies in India grew from $ 200 million to $ 40 billion over the past year or so, and the firm estimates that 15 million Indians are exposed to cryptocurrencies.

Monthly value of fiat money invested in crypto by Indians: Chainalysis

The data illustrates the positive impact of the March 2020 decision by the Supreme Court of India to overturn the Reserve Bank of India’s ban on financial institutions providing banking services to companies operating digital assets.

However, it has not been entirely easy for India’s crypto sector since the Supreme Court struck down the RBI ban last March, and lawmakers frequently threatened new legislation banning crypto assets in the past 15 months. .

Despite persistent threats of renewed regulatory crackdown, Sandeep Goenka, co-founder of local exchange ZebPay, highlighted the growing appetite for digital assets among Indians aged 18-35, noting a preference for investing in cryptocurrencies over gold. . He told Bloomberg:

“It is much easier for them to invest in crypto than in gold because the process is so simple. You connect to the internet, you can buy cryptocurrencies, you don’t have to verify them, unlike gold. “

Related: Existing Indian law could impose a 2% levy on cryptocurrencies purchased on overseas exchanges

32-year-old local businessman Richi Sood is among those who have turned away from gold in favor of cryptocurrencies. Sood has invested over $ 13,000 in digital assets since December, having cashed in for a portion of his position when BTC surpassed $ 50,000 in February before reinvesting amid the recent slump.

“I prefer to put my money in cryptocurrencies than in gold. Cryptocurrencies are more transparent than gold or property and the returns are more in a short period of time, ”he said.