Cryptocurrency : Delaying the tax on cryptocurrencies until 2023

Source: Adobe / Андрей Яланский

As South Korea’s general elections draw ever closer, the nation’s provincial governors appear to have grown bolder and seek to strengthen their political positions by confronting Seoul over its crypto policy.

While last week it was the turn of the governor of Jeju Island province, crypto owner Won Hee-ryong, who declared his desire to debate with the former prime minister about crypto, among other things, this week the governor of the Gyeonggi province has spoken out on the increasingly thorny issue of the cryptocurrency tax.

Seoul had originally planned to start taxing cryptocurrency trading earnings of $ 2,100 or more at a fixed rate of 20% starting in October this year, but after pleas from exchanges they decided to delay the release of the taxes until January 1, 2022. has come under bitter criticism mainly from younger South Koreans, who make up the bulk of the support of the ruling Democratic Party.

This criticism has led many in the ruling party to suggest that a fiscal U-turn is not impossible, even at this late stage. And according to Hanguk Kyungjae and WowTV, Lee Jae-myung, the governor of Gyeonggi province and one of the top two candidates for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, has called for a one-year delay in launching the tax.

Lee Jae-myung, the former mayor of Seongnam, is about 5% behind his main rival for the nomination, but media reports claim the gap is closing fast.

He claimed that delaying the tax by one year would allow the new tax to be launched in sync with a revised stock trading tax law that will be enacted in January 2023.

Under Lee Jae-myung’s rule, a number of local stablecoin projects in the province, which surrounds Seoul, is the richest in the country and is also home to most of the country’s largest tech and electronics giants, have been rapidly expanded.

Meanwhile, the governor of Jeju Won, Yonhap reported last week, also wishes a tilt toward the presidency and called for a “crypto debate” with Lee Nak-yon, the former prime minister. Lee Nak-yon is now the leader of the Democratic Party and also one of the fiercest critics of the crypto sector.

Won has stated that he bought about $ 900 worth of bitcoins (BTC) and other currencies in an attempt to better understand the views of young crypto enthusiasts, and the former prime minister challenged him for the sagacity of his decision.

Won retaliatingly claimed that Lee Nak-yon and the government were guilty of “neglecting” the crypto sector and knew “nothing about the cryptocurrency trading market.”

