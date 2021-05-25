Cryptocurrency : DeFi May “Transform Global Finance”: Wharton School of Business

Key facts:

According to the report, DeFi has many advantages over traditional finance, but it is still immature.

Wharton prepares decentralized financial policy design tools for governments.

Wharton, the School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, United States, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, published a paper on decentralized finance (DeFi) and its potential impact on the world economy of the future.

The text explains that it intends to “demystify” DeFi and describe the basic attributes of its services, the structure of the ecosystem and emerging developments.

The report acknowledges that DeFi has had exponential growth in the last 3 yearsbut note that it is still in “an immature stage.” They advise that at this early stage “it is essential that both industry and governments develop a well-informed and nuanced understanding of opportunities, risks and challenges.”

They also announce that they will soon publish a decentralized financial policy design toolkit for governments navigating this new space. This kit will provide, as explained, guidance on risks and policy approaches.

The document clarifies that, throughout history, traditional finance have relied on intermediaries to manage and process their products and services. They play a more important role as trust, liquidity, settlement and security agents and brokers.

As time passes, the weight and dependence on intermediaries grows to meet the needs of an increasingly robust financial system.

The study explains that, in contrast to the above, DeFi offers alternatives that operate in a decentralized manner with incentive and governance systems.. They do not have intermediaries or centralized institutions and they use public blockchains. Services can be flexibly combined since they are open source algorithms, protocols and smart contracts, add the text.

Wharton notes that DeFi has an enthusiastic base of “evangelists” promoting its potential for efficiency, transparency, innovation and financial inclusion. Although it also has its critics, risks and unknowns. The business school is aware of significant examples of fraud, attacks, governance controversies and other failures that, to this day, occur in the world of DeFi.

The advantages of DeFi over traditional finance

According to the analysis, decentralized finance has advantages over traditional finance. Some of these are lower friction and costs transaction, interoperability, transparency, and accountability through algorithm-based governance systems.

There is also, according to Wharton, greater control of participants through methods without custody of assets, greater access to the market since it is available every day of the year and without intermediaries requirements such as registries, greater inclusion with tools available to all and innovation. without permission. All this leads to the creation of innovative products and services.

However, they point out that each of these benefits has its challenges, which have yet to be achieved in the best way, due to the immaturity of the ecosystem.

DeFi’s top six products

The document recognizes six main DeFi products and services: stablecoins, decentralized exchanges, credit platforms, derivatives, insurance and asset management. It also adds auxiliary services such as purses and oracles.

They do an analysis of the new developments that are emerging in the DeFi ecosystem. They go through projects like Maker DAO, explain decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and Sushiswap. In addition, they review the subject of Flash Loans (flash loans in Spanish), touch on projects like Compound and talk about derivatives while reviewing Synthetix and other protocols.

The report clarifies that It remains to be seen if DeFi achieves what it promises: innovation and improvement of traditional financial services.

This report shows the growing interest from academic institutions. In CriptoNoticias we have published how some schools, for example, Wharton itself, began to include the study of blockchains in their programs. Even recently, the information about a donation in said university made in bitcoin was shared, in order to support the Center for Financial Innovation of the institution.