Cryptocurrency : DeCurret becomes the first to include Ontol ogy in Japan

Digital currency bank DeCurret announced plans to list Ontology (ONT / USD) as a new cryptocurrency in July 2021. Currently, no national cryptocurrency exchange includes ONT. DeCurret is listing the coin in Japan for the first time, Invezz learned from the company’s press release, posted on its website. The coin will be listed in the Kinki Local Finance Office of the Ministry of Finance and the Kanto Local Finance Office from July 13, 2021.

Only available for cash transactions

Initially, Ontology will only be available to customers in the spot trade. DeCurret will run a campaign on the day of its launch. ONT / JPY will be the only pair available. The company will confirm the exact start date when confirmed. They are preparing to send and receive funds. Gambling is not possible.

Ontology benefits

The best feature of Ontology is its flexibility in designing blockchains for corporate needs. The high-performance, open source blockchain specializes in distributed data and identity management. Among its partners is Daimler AG. The creators of Ontology anticipate wide adoption in the field of decentralized data management. The main currency, ONT, has a total supply of 1 billion. Four fifths are currently in circulation. Staking rewards users with ONT.

DeCurret: a new type of bench

Founded in 2018, DeCurret is based on the concept of ‘connect and just exchange all values’. Its goal is to become a major digital currency bank, setting the standard for convenient and secure digital currency transactions. The bank has been handling nine issues and five types of crypto assets since spring 2019 and provides value exchange services including transfer, exchange and storage of digital currencies. In August 2019, DeCurret introduced a service that allows users to load electronic funds through crypto assets. This year, they introduced a service to sell and operate an order book and mining machine exchange service.

