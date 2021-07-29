Cryptocurrency : DashDirect allows you to spend DASH in more than 155K stores

Dash has launched DashDirect, an instant savings retail app that enables DASH HODL users to spend the coin at more than 155,000 in-store merchant locations and more than 125 online retailers in the US. The project unveiled this. news through an official announcement yesterday, noting that the application will also allow users to save up to 12% while shopping. This is reportedly part of the project’s efforts to increase DASH adoption.

According to the announcement, Dash Investment Foundation invested an undisclosed amount for the development of DashDirect. The post further revealed that the developers behind the app are Arizona-based FinTech firm CrayPay and Dash Core Group.

In promoting the app, Dash said that it focuses on customer satisfaction and has an easy-to-use interface to allow interested individuals to join the crypto bandwagon and spend their DASH at stores they already know. DashDirect reportedly supports purchases from Best Buy, DoorDash, CVS, Lowe’s, Staples, The Home Depot, Autozone, GameStop, Chili’s, Ulta, Chipotle, Subway, and American Eagle, among other popular stores.

Promoting the adoption of cryptocurrencies through payment platforms

Commenting on the DashDirect launch, the CrayPay Co-Founder and CEO said:

DashDirect is a fundamental milestone in the usability of DASH and cryptocurrencies in general. Crypto enthusiasts now have a way to spend crypto in one very easy to use app. Those who are new to cryptocurrencies can use the additional instant savings of 5% to 10% as a reason to jump into the exciting new world of digital currencies with DASH.

The DashDirect application is non-custodial and users will have full control of their funds. In addition, the design of the application ensures that all payments are instant and secure. Users will need to link their Dash wallet to the app to facilitate transactions. This also increases the security of the fund, as a user will have to verify each transaction. Another advantage of DashDirect is that the application does not charge waiting or change fees. In addition to making payments, DashDirect supports tips and gifts.

To commemorate the launch of DashDirect, Dash partnered with Dash Core Group to start a promotion that will reward the top 50 users with the highest transaction volumes. The promotion will end on August 31st and the winners will each receive $ 100.00 (£ 72.06) in app credit, which can be spent at any of the supported commercial stores.

At the time of writing, Dash (DASH / USD) is trading at $ 154.30 (£ 111.21) after gaining 8.30% in the last 24 hours and 9.36% during the last week. The coin is the 58th largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, with a market cap of $ 1,587,105,153.00 (£ 1,143,739,392.98).

