Cryptocurrency : Dan Morehead: “It’s time to buy Bitcoin»

According to Dan Morehead, the CEO of Pantera Capital, for new investors, the best time to buy Bitcoin is when the market is below trend. And, now is one of those moments.

He also believes that the panic in the cryptocurrency markets, following the market crash in May, is subsiding. “I think we’ve seen most of this panic.”

Dan Morehead: “Now is the time to buy”

In fact, while some are skeptical that Bitcoin is already in a bull market, Dan Morehead is not concerned at all. By the way, he recommends people to go back to the market.

Specifically, in his Blockchain Letter on Monday, Dan Morehead talked about how the sell-off last month was due to China banning Bitcoin. Indicating, that it was not the first time. Also, Elon Musk’s constant tweets against Bitcoin.

“In addition to the repetitive Bitcoin ban in China, Tax Day was also the culprit here.”

According to Morehead, Tax Day can have a significant impact on crypto prices, as some people buy as much Bitcoin as they can. So prices drop before Tax Day, because people pay their tax bills with cryptocurrencies.

Is Bitcoin Overvalued?

In this regard, Dan Morehead talked about whether Bitcoin is overvalued. Since it rose from $ 3,800 in March 2020 to almost $ 65,000 in April.

Likewise, he noted that Bitcoin is currently trading 36% below its 11-year exponential trend. And the cryptocurrency has spent 20.3% of its history on trend valuation.

“While BTC slightly surpassed the value of the trend at the recent peak. Past peaks were many multiples of the trend value.

The point here is that human nature is pro-cyclical, and that is why we want to buy when the market is going up feeling the FOMO. And we want to flee when markets are crashing.

That is why Dan Morehead advises resisting the temptation to close positions and go the other way. If investors have emotional and financial resources.

“For new investors, it is best to buy when the market is below trend. Now is one of those moments, the market has been that cheap or cheaper, in relation to the trend only 20.3% of the last eleven years.

Finally, do you agree with Dan Morehead, when he expresses that it is the best time to buy Bitcoin? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Benjamin Franklin: “He who buys what is superfluous, will soon have to sell what is necessary.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related