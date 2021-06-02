Cryptocurrency : CVX and LKM go crazy: where to buy after they go up 100% and 60%

In the last 24 hours, both Convex Finance (CVX) and Lokum Finance (LKM) have skyrocketed in value. Since these are two of the most popular assets right now, we thought it would be helpful to list the best places to buy Convex Finance Coin and Lokum Finance Coin so you can get involved if you want to.

Just scroll down to get started.

How and where to buy CVX and LKM ‘shares’ today

Before continuing, let’s extinguish a common mistake. Both CVX and LKM are cryptocurrencies, not stocks, so make sure you understand this distinction.

Both CVX and LKM are relatively new cryptocurrencies, so many investors will buy them through a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX). However, if you ask us where to buy CVX and LKM cryptocurrencies, our answer is one of the following two platforms:

A great way to get involved in investing in cryptocurrencies is eToro. As one of the most popular brokers in the world, its track record for reliability inspires a true sense of confidence.

Capital.com is a fast growing trading platform and it’s not hard to see why. With no hidden fees, competitive spreads, and an impressive 0% commission, it’s getting more popular by the day.

What is CLC?

In essence, Convex Finance is a platform that allows users to stake their Curve DAO (CRV) tokens for an improved rate with maximized returns. The entire ecosystem is based on the Curve Finance network.

Those providing liquidity in the form of CRV tokens can earn enhanced Curve trading fees, CRV tokens, and CVX. This means that those who bet CRV can earn additional CRV on top of the CVX tokens and Curve trading fees, while those who bet their CVX rewards on the platform can earn platform fees.

It appears to be a thriving system that is benefiting from the growth of the Curve Finance service.

What is LKM?

Launched in April this year, Lokum Finance is an Automated Market Maker (AMM). In short, this is a form of decentralized finance (DeFi) application that allows users to trade tokens, providing liquidity through farming and earning fees in return.

Unlike CVX, LKM is not directly tied to a larger project, although it runs on Binance Smart Chain and allows users to trade BEP20 tokens.

Should I buy Convex Finance or Lokum Finance tokens?

That depends on what you are looking for from your investment. Both CVX and LKM are good options for long-term holders due to the rewards they offer. However, CVX is linked to the most reputable project at Curve Finance.

Lokum Finance is still an inexpensive token, while Convex Finance is now over $ 16, so choosing between the two is also a matter of budget.

If you want to get involved with liquidity provision, both CVX and LKM are good candidates. Also, if you simply accept the fundamentals of any of the projects, waiting to speculate on future price movements could also be a smart move.

CVX and LKM price prediction

It is difficult to provide a target price for CVX and LKM at this time. They are both new projects, and while it is possible to create a prediction, we want to see both projects in action for a bit longer before putting a number on things.

CLC and LKM social media coverage

. @ ConvexFinance is one the most exciting DeFi projects of 2021. 2 weeks after launch, Convex has:

– $ 969m TVL

– $ 2.2m revenue

– emerged as a potential Yearn killer Learn more about $ CVX and why it’s potentially undervalued 👇 1/ – david.eth (@david_dot_eth) June 1, 2021

All defi summer 2.0 needed was a spark The game has changed, anon What if $ cvx $ crv – Ξl Robit 🦇🔊 (@_dollabot) June 2, 2021

$ LKM or $ NWC seem interesting, Heard them about getting listed on a huge exchange! – balemy. (@kyuudel) June 2, 2021

🍅🍅❤️❤️Sultan loves KETCHUP like everybody❤️❤️🍅🍅 Glad to announce a new partnership with Lokum Finance.

We will add SLKM pool to earn KETCHUP and they will add KETCHUP pool to earn SLKM. I hope the best for both and also hope we will grow together. pic.twitter.com/9WxFzfH0S7 – Ketchup Swap (@KetchupSwap) May 30, 2021

For the latest news on LKM, sLKM, and CVX, read our crypto news coverage.

