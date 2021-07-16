Cryptocurrency : Current demand for Bitcoin is low, according to BlackRock CEO

Larry Fink, who holds the position of CEO of BlackRock (the largest asset management fund in the world), assures that interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by investors is currently quite low.

Think that while a part of the market placed Bitcoin among the values ​​promoted in the form of a meme, it created an unattractive environment for long-term investors (such as pension funds, retirement funds and IRA accounts).

“In none of the recent business interactions did anyone ask about Bitcoin,” says BlackRock CEO

The CEO of BlackRock indicates that despite being excited that investors are attracted to speculative assets, he assures that cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin are not related to the mission of the investment fund he manages.

To put a little more negativity on the market, he adds that during his latest business conversations, no one asked about cryptocurrencies.

In my last two weeks of business trip I have not been asked a single question about that (cryptocurrencies). It’s just not part of the long-term investor and retirement fund approach. We see very little demand among these types of investors Larry Fink

However, these statements come shortly after Fidelity Investments (another fund that manages several trillions of dollars), showed intentions to hire almost double the staff for the cryptocurrency investment unit, as the demand for this asset class increases rapidly.

BlackRock is not completely moving away from the crypto ecosystem

It was recently known that the major fund management firm would begin trading Bitcoin futures through the CME.

Shortly after, they indicated that they were studying the cryptocurrency market to seek to profit, even with concerns of volatility.

It is very likely that BlackRock will continue to interact with this space. However, it appears that their instructional-level clients have shown a bit of interest in crypto assets lately.

It is necessary to note that this is not the only investment fund involved in the crypto ecosystem. It is known from the interaction of important investment firms such as Fidelity, JP Morgan, Stanley, Vanguard and Ruffer LLC.

These firms are heeding the call of long-term investors, interested in investing in cryptocurrencies through regulated products.

