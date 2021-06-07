Cryptocurrency : CryptoWhale, the first Spanish-speaking trading channel launches its NFT collection

2021 has been an important year for the crypto industry. And not only for the most popular cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin or ether, but also for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Companies like CryptoWhale recognize the full potential behind the NFT, an asset whose value has been increasing at a fairly rapid rate. For this reason, this trading channel in Spanish has decided to go one step further and enter the world of tokens.

But what is an NFT? Is about an encrypted digital asset that is unique and it is linked to the blockchain. The term “non-fungible” refers to a characteristic of this type of token: it is irreplaceable. Unlike fungible assets, which can be traded and replaced with identical items, an NFT is unique and cannot be divided into smaller fractional units.

CryptoWhale joins the NFT phenomenon

CryptoWhale recently announced the launch of its own NFT, making it the first autotrading channel to sell their logos as non-fungible tokens. Thus, the channel becomes part of the long list of companies that commercialize these digital assets, which are becoming more and more popular in the market.

One of his works is called GoldenBaleen Whale, a series of 20, and its value is 3 ETH. Another is Golden Whale, priced at 15 ETH, and is made up of a single piece. All works are 3D models of different versions of the company logo. If the NFT market continues to grow, could be revalued surprisingly, which makes them an attractive investment option.

The tokens will be traded in OpeanSea, a platform to buy, sell or auction crypto collectibles. In this way, CryptoWhale will be able to enter the NFT market through one of the most recognized platforms in the industry.

About CryptoWhale

CryptoWhale is a Telegram channel in Spanish created to make automated bitcoin trading, a type of operation known as autotrading. It works with Cornix, which is considered one of the most popular and advanced bots today. It is a useful tool for those traders who are starting in the world of cryptocurrencies and wish to operate following the strategies of the most experienced.

CryptoWhale offers its users access to trading signals, technical analysis and news more important of the industry. The bot is designed to analyze multiple signals and is capable of copying strategies that have been successful for many in the past. This helps to minimize risks when investing in crypto assets and to maximize returns. But keep in mind that there will always be risks when trading bitcoin or other digital assets.

To use this autotrading bot, it is simply necessary to connect the exchange account with the Telegram channel, which is a simple process. In addition, the company has created a series of tutorials where it explains the process in detail. Binance, Binance Futures and ByBit are some of the exchange platforms with which the bot is compatible.

Apart from its bot, the company has several courses for those who want to learn more about trading bitcoin. They are interactive courses aimed at both beginners and experts. In them, participants will learn how the ecosystem works and to successfully generate their own strategies and operations, something important considering that the channel allows customizing the parameters of each operation.

For more information, visit the CryptoWhale website or follow them on their social networks: Telegram, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.