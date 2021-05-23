Cryptocurrency : Cryptographic stress. How to stay calm during market fluctuations and not lose your profits

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Keep calm and HODL!

Fountain

Originally posted on lifestylemaniacs.com

We are in a lot of stress and shit right now. We went from greed to extreme fear in a month. The big problem is uncertainty: is the bull market over or not? What we know for sure is that we are in a garbage dump.

I may be a masochist, but this big dump was necessary. There were too many players in the crypto space putting their money into shitty coins that could go to the moon.

Not to mention the extremely greedy people who use high leverage or put all their money in coins without good fundamentals or research.

“Be afraid when others are greedy, be greedy when others are afraid.” – Warren Buffet

I must confess that I have been studying cryptocurrencies and investing for only a year now. Until then, I have also been a crypto and forex player since 2017 and lost a lot of money. I was ready to quit smoking, but then I decided to invest in learning.

I still have a profit, which is fortunate, but I guarantee you that more than half of crypto “investors” have a big loss. However, 75% of crypto investors still holding are under stress, myself included.

Before continuing, please applaud this article. I think I deserve it because I’m thinking about your well-being.

Annihilate the Clap Button

Before entering the crypto space, we needed to be prepared for this. I hope you didn’t think that crypto just goes up 10 times and that’s it, I was hoping it would; I like money.

If you are extremely stressed like me, it is for these reasons.

I put all my saved money in cryptocurrencies. How greedy of me, right? A month ago I sold some earnings in USDT and they almost charged me for my entire initial investment.

However, the dark devil on the left of my shoulder said to me: “Look how everything is going well, don’t you want more short-term profit? Don’t be silly and buy, what can go wrong? ”. Everything!

I went back to investing and now I regret it. I bought more than I was willing to lose due to greed. Now, I deserve my well-learned lesson.

The money invested is also the money I need for a new car that I need, which I should buy in a month. This brings us to our second lesson.

Corrections happen every month around the 15th and can take 2 months just to recover. If you invested a few days or weeks before this correction, you must wait 3 months to avoid losses or a small profit.

Cryptocurrencies cycle based on Bitcoin’s 4-year halving. When investing in crypto, plan to hold it for 4 years and there is a great chance that you will make a profit.

I repeat, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and you may see a 10% increase in an hour and then a 10% decrease, or vice versa. It is also a waste of time and energy.

If you are not a swing trader, you should check your portfolio maximum every 12 hours (2 times a day).

Always invest or trade with a plan. No matter which market you choose, you should always have a plan if you want to make a profit.

If you don’t have a plan, you are not an investor, not a trader, but a player.

I am a combination of investor and trader. I use fundamental analysis to choose a good asset, but I also use technical analysis to know when to enter and exit.

My mistake is that I did not exit Bitcoin a month ago when the indicators told me I should. Bitcoin kept going down and it is a matter of days or weeks until the entire crypto market follows.

Bitcoin is the leader, where Bitcoin goes, the crypto icebergs (sooner or later). There are also seasons: Bitcoin season, altcoin season, major correction, repeat. Guess where we are now?

I guess we are in the middle of the bull market and it took a big correction to mark this timestamp. The 200D MA supports Bitcoin, while the 50D MA supports the major altcoins

BTCUSD 1D chart on TradingView

As we can see, the sales volume is decreasing and the RSI is less than 20. We are sure to go up from now on. Just keep calm and HODL!

If you found this article helpful, clap your hands and share it to help other people get smarter for free like you. Also, if you want to read more articles like this, follow me. I do my best to post every weekend.

Annihilate the Clap Button