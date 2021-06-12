Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrency withdrawals in USD are no longer possible at Silvergate Bank

Silvergate Bank may have terminated its association with cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to an email from the exchange giant. The report revealed that the bank will stop processing deposits and withdrawals in US dollars.

The email circulates on Reddit and Twitter notes that deposits and withdrawals through Silvergate will be suspended on Friday. The added email,

Binance has also assured users that the platform is working to provide alternative USDD solutions. However, the exchange declined to comment further on the situation when a follow-up email was sent.

Silvergate distancing itself from Binance

Binance introduced the Silvergate financing option to users in December. But it is not clear why Silvergate decided to withdraw from the association. But it could be related to the legal issues that Binance is currently facing. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Internal Revenue Service, and the US Department of Justice are investigating Binance. However, none of the authorities has alleged wrongdoing during their investigation.

Another reason could be the bank’s recent association with Facebook Diem’s ​​stablecoin project. The California-based bank is the exclusive issuer of Diem’s ​​stablecoin. As a result, it could be looking to distance itself from Binance following its recent regulatory troubles.

Some Binance users have raised concerns about the development, especially those who are actively using Silverback for fiat currency deposits and withdrawals. Some have also complained that their withdrawal request has been stalled for several days.

Other users have also complained in various posts that they have not been able to withdraw money in US dollars in recent weeks.

Binance.US is not affected

The situation appears to have no impact on users of Binance.US, which exclusively caters to US-based clients and clients, confirmation also came from the exchange’s US branch. “We are proud to continue working with @SilvergateBank as one of our banking partners,” the exchange noted.

