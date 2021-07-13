Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrency trading volumes on exchanges plunged by more than 40% in June

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The domino effect of the recent crypto market crash continued as trading volumes on major exchanges plummeted by more than 40% in June. The crypto space found itself on the receiving end after Chinese authorities stepped up the implementation of the mining crackdown.

Low volatility witnessed

According to London-based researcher CryptoCompare:

“Spot trading volumes fell 42.7% to $ 2.7 trillion, and derivatives volumes fell 40.7% to $ 3.2 trillion.”

The cryptanalytic firm added:

“In June, the spot volume of the 15 largest TopTier exchanges decreased 51.6% on average (compared to May).”

Binance remained the largest top-tier spot exchange by volume. However, its trading volume still plummeted a whopping 56% to $ 668 billion in the wake of China’s crypto mining ban. The decline in spot volume is linked to headwinds triggered by restrictions from China, which led to lower prices and volatility in the crypto market.

More than 90% of BTC’s mining capacity was lost in China

As China stepped up law enforcement against domestic Bitcoin mining activities which led to the massive disconnection of many sites in the country, more than 90% of China’s BTC mining capacity was shut down.

Bitcoin has plunged by more than 6% in June, thus hitting lows of $ 28K not seen since January. Furthermore, the average returns of BTC traders plummeted to a 14-month low as FOMO (fear of missing out) factors became prevalent. Many traders have resulted in minimum sales and maximum purchases, which is the opposite of profitable traders because they usually buy low and sell high.

However, some bullish signs are appearing because Bitcoin on exchanges has recently witnessed a sharp 50-day drop, suggesting a decrease in pressure from the sell side. Given that some analysts expect Bitcoin’s volatility to skyrocket soon, it remains to be seen if this will put the cryptocurrency market back on the winning track.

Image Source: Shutterstock