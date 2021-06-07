Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrency startup Nebeus adds stablecoins to its services

Nebeus users can now secure both Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) through a cryptocurrency-backed loan, as well as trade with stablecoin trading pairs: cryptocurrencies and fiat money.

As one of the leading cryptocurrency platforms in Europe, Nebeus already offers more than 70,000 users the ability to access cash from their Bitcoin or Ethereum assets. Now, with the addition of USDT and USDC, users can further diversify their cryptocurrency portfolio with stablecoins.

Michael Stroev, COO and Product Manager at Nebeus, explains: “Adding stablecoins to our services is the natural next step as we continue to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and cash for thousands of people across Europe and the rest of the world. Nebeus offers one of the highest crypto-backed loans on the market and the addition of our first stablecoins to the platform is a direct response to demand from our users.

Other Nebeus updates

Starting this week, Nebeus users can also have stablecoins in their Nebeus wallet, withdraw directly to their MasterCard, or top up on their mobile phones. Exclusively, Nebeus users can also send stablecoins to any other Nebeus user for free.

Nebeus can now offer more flexibility to those who use stablecoins and those looking to expand their portfolio without necessarily having to sell their Bitcoin or Ethereum assets.

According to CoinMarketCap, the total value of asset-backed stablecoins is currently more than $ 100 billion last year. Michael continues: “Many of our users invest in a diverse portfolio and use stablecoins to trade and take advantage of cryptocurrencies, while taking advantage of the stability that their peg to the US dollar brings. USDT and USDC have been selected as our first stablecoins on the Nebeus platform because they are the most widely used and traded on the market. Together, its market capitalization amounts to $ 84.5 billion, representing more than 80% of the entire stablecoin market. ‘

