Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrency investments are trends among the youngest

Although many old school investors remain reluctant to adopt crypto assets within their investment portfolio; As Documenting Bitcoin shows in the tweet of the day, cryptocurrency investments are becoming increasingly popular among the youngest.

45% of young investors in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 say their first investment was in #bitcoin or crypto. – Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) July 8, 2021

Cryptocurrencies: The Favorite Investment Among Young Investors

Digital currencies are a relatively recent economic phenomenon, which has managed to sneak up on younger finance enthusiasts in a very satisfying way. And, although Documenting Bitcoin shows how investments in cryptocurrencies were the first large investment of 45% of younger investors in the United Kingdom, this is not the only resource that confirms this reality.

During the month of May; Investments in cryptocurrencies were increased by the great popularity that Dogecoin, the digital asset based on the dog meme, starred at that time. It is worth saying that according to a study by College Finance, Dogecoin became the second most common cryptocurrency among university students and recent graduates around the world.

Similarly, another survey conducted by CNBC during the month of June revealed that a third of the most millionaire men belonging to the millennial generation own at least 50% of their wealth in some type of digital asset. This is a fact that contrasts with more traditional investors, who reported little exposure to cryptocurrencies in their investment portfolios.

Finally; It is worth noting that a study carried out in 17 countries by the firm Tokenist, revealed that the younger generation of investors shows more confidence in cryptocurrencies, than in investment methods and more traditional institutions such as the stock market, the stock market or gold.

Thanks to these elements, it is easy to imagine that digital currencies will continue to be a leading element within the investment spectrum of the youngest; a fact that is patented first hand in the tweet of the day.

