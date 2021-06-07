Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea gear up as officials ban cross-trading

The South Korean Financial Services Commission (FSC) has announced that it prohibits broker-dealers and executive employees from trading on its platforms. This has led to a number of complaints from the exchanges that are affected.

FSC financial intelligence recently met with cryptocurrency exchange officials to inform them of upcoming changes to the Law, which will contemplate the ban.

According to South Korean officials, the ban is part of an effort to eliminate price fluctuations. According to the report, there will be fines of up to $ 89,656 and revocation of business licenses for any exchange that does not comply with the amended rules.

However, representatives of the exchange are saying that a ban will block the flow of funds that are necessary for the industry. They argued that the transaction fees charged in crypto operations are generally charged in cryptocurrencies. As a result, exchanges must convert them to Korean won on their platform. The exchanges also claim that the ban will make the revenue commission completely illegal.

Korea wants to protect the activities of retail investors

Korean authorities are still upholding the ban and are adamant about giving in to complaints from the exchanges. The authority argued that cross-trading creates conflict because larger business operators and shareholders have much more superior access compared to retail investors. According to the authority, it is not fair to allow them to transact on their platforms.

Cross trading has been considered an illegal practice in several jurisdictions, as it involves clearing buy and sell orders at the same time for an asset. Where it gets bad is the fact that both orders are not recorded in the order book.

The exchanges still say that if the plan goes ahead, it will stop the flow of funds to their platforms and cripple the industry.

