Cryptocurrency : cryptocurrency exchange official sponsor of MotoGP

Bitci, the cryptocurrency exchange based in Turkey, will become an official sponsor of the MotoGP competition until 2023. Within this agreement is the creation of a fanatic token that can be acquired from the cryptocurrency platform.

The agreement, published within the official MotoGP portal on July 7, indicates that the grand prix to be held from August 13 to 14, will be renamed the Bitci Austria Grand Prix, as part of the advertising agreement.

The agreement gives Bitci the name rights. With these, fans will be able to see, within the curves that make up the different circuits of the champion MotoGP, the name of the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

MotoGP this is one of the main high speed motorcycle competitions on the entire planet. Previously, MotoGP has already launched its collectible tokens on the Flow blockchain.

Fan Token for MotoGP

The token can be bought and traded within Bitci. Source: Bitci.

Among the agreements, as already mentioned in the text, it is established to create a fan token or fan token for the MotoGP brand. Their goal, like many other fan tokens, is to monetize fan loyalty. With this, according to the Bitci exchange itself, will allow fans to access different products and exclusive benefits of the brand.

Regarding the type of token, although it is not specified within the exchange’s page, it can be assumed that, like other fan tokens such as the Uruguayan soccer team, it is launched directly on the blockchain itself. Bitci, known as Bitcichain.

Something particular with these tokens is that they can be traded within the platform in its trading market. The release date and cost are still unknown.

Bitci, for its part, has been promoting itself with different well-known brands. In addition to the Uruguayan soccer team, this exchange has also reached agreements with teams such as Spain and Brazil.