Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrency ATMs are multiplying: 24K worldwide

Talking about cryptocurrencies a few years ago was something that generated skepticism. But like all technological innovation, only time decides whether it evolves into mainstream adoption. It seems that cryptocurrencies have indeed moved on, and there are now 24,000 cryptocurrency ATMs around the world.

Notably, of the 75 countries with cryptocurrency ATMs, the United States leads the list with the most of them.

Cryptocurrency ATMs around the world are multiplying

The number of cryptocurrency ATMs has surpassed 24,000 worldwide, according to cryptocurrency ATM tracking website Coinatmradar. As of this writing, the total number of such ATMs worldwide is 24,069 locations.

The machines are located in 75 countries. The United States tops the list with 21,214 ATMs, followed by Canada with 1,707 ATMs and the United Kingdom with 174 locations. There are 42 cryptocurrency ATM manufacturers. Genesis Coin tops the list with 9,855 machines, followed by General Bytes with 5,769, Bitaccess with 2,756 and Coinsource with 1,701 machines.

Why is the United States leading the list?

There are many companies interested in cryptocurrencies, and they are growing as well. A recent example is Circle K, which began rolling out ATMs in its stores in the United States and Canada. In that sense, they have installed more than 100 ATMs, associated with Bitcoin Depot.

“By adding Bitcoin ATMs to the company’s stores, Circle K can attract new customers to its stores,” the company explained. In addition, this allows them to differentiate themselves from other retailers with this new technology. So if news like this multiplies in a few years, we will not be talking about 24K of cryptocurrency ATMs, but many more.

