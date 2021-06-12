Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrencies will inevitably play a role in international trade

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / 3dmitry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has underscored Moscow’s intention to phase out the USD and has suggested that cryptocurrencies could play a role in expelling the dollar in trade deals.

Lavrov’s comments could give real hope to those hoping cryptocurrencies will find use cases in international deals.

According to the Tass news agency, Lavrov stated:

“I think the time will inevitably come when cryptocurrencies will play a very important role. [en el comercio y las finanzas] and they will occupy a very important segment of the international settlement sector. “

Lavrov did not specify whether he was referring to crypto assets such as bitcoin (BTC), stablecoins backed by large companies, or central bank digital currencies (CBDC). At times, government officials have called CBDCs “cryptocurrencies.”

Speaking at a think tank meeting in Moscow, Lavrov claimed that Moscow did not seek to completely eliminate the use of the USD in trade deals, but spoke repeatedly about a de-dollarization policy that appears to have already been put into practice.

He said:

“We really want to participate in the de-dollarization of the Russian economy and financial system. The other day we decided that our gold and currency reserves will no longer be stored in dollars. The corresponding actions have already been taken. But I would like to emphasize, once again, that this does not mean that we are discarding the use of the dollar in general. “

The Foreign Minister added that Russia was now seeking to use national currencies other than USD in bilateral agreements with other countries, and concluded:

“We strive to rely more and more on other currencies [además del USD]. On national currencies when it comes to bilateral trade with our partners, with China, others member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and several other countries, ”he said.

Lavrov and senior government finance chiefs have spoken about Moscow-Beijing de-dollarization plans before this year, while the arms maker’s CEO Kalashnikov and an influential business leader this week called for the government to embrace cryptocurrency-based trading. and settlements.

___

Learn more:

– El Salvador brings a new global puzzle – What is Bitcoin and how to tax it?

– Russia wants to use the digital ruble to boost its purge of USD

– US Sanctioned Actors Use Crypto in New Ways to Evade Restrictions – Report

– Cubans turn to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin as they bite into US sanctions

– Could Belarus use Bitcoin to defeat the sanctions between the US and the EU?

– State-owned Belarusbank Launches Crypto Exchange Amid Sanctions Against Lukashenko