Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrencies Will Dominate This Decade According To Changpeng Zhao

From the beginning, cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the international financial market. And it is that, the radical increase in prices experienced by virtual currencies in recent years, has made it possible to position crypto assets such as Bitcoin as the most profitable financial asset of the last decade. However, this might not stop there, as according to Changpeng Zhao in the Tweet of the day cryptocurrencies will dominate this decade as well:

The best performing #crypto assets have out performed all the best performing traditional assets in the last decade. Same will be true for the next decade. Not financial advice. – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 1, 2021

One more decade for cryptocurrencies

A decade ago it was very difficult to predict where cryptocurrencies would go. Well, for many years, Bitcoin, the most important of the world’s virtual currencies, was priced for just a few pennies. Not serving as an investment asset in global markets, nor as a means of payment for goods and services. Which, of course, did not prevent the crypto community from maintaining confidence in the future of the sector.

Thanks to this, the crypto world continued to develop and grow over the years. Increasing thanks to this the demand for cryptocurrencies, as well as the number of companies that, like Binance, are dedicated to providing the infrastructure that crypto assets need to prosper.

Thus, after just over twelve years since its launch, Bitcoin is considered the most successful financial asset of the last decade. Outperforming traditional assets like gold and even indices like the S&P 500. An achievement that for the founder and CEO of the Binance exchange, Changpeng Zhao, could be repeated. Well, for him, cryptocurrencies will dominate this decade as well.

“The highest performing crypto assets have outperformed all the highest performing traditional assets in the last decade. The same will happen in the next decade. It is not financial advice.

This position is not at all popular lately in the financial markets. Especially after the collapse in the price of Bitcoin, which has led to an increase in skepticism among analysts and financial institutions around the world. However, if Bitcoin and the crypto world in general have shown anything during the last decade, it is their enormous resilience to recover from falls like this.

