Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrencies May Benefit From TikTok Ban | Invezz

On Friday, July 9, TikTok announced that it was now illegal to promote financial products and services globally in accordance with the platform’s branded content policy. TikTok no longer accepts cryptocurrencies, currency exchange, monetary asset lending and management, credit cards, loans, buy now and pay later services, prepaid cards, and debit and trading platforms. According to experts, the platform’s policy enforcement approach to quickly identify and remove banned content will be the real test.

What the experts have to say

We spoke with experts Oleg Bevz, Marketing Director at Blockster, and Tatyana Shpakovych, Product Manager at Blockster, a full-featured social network dedicated to the crypto and blockchain communities, about the cryptocurrency ban.

Oleg bevz

Oleg Bevz is sure that the crypto industry can only benefit from this ban. It is a rapidly growing industry and the number of people and companies taking an interest in cryptocurrencies is constantly increasing. The industry will drive its own development by reinvesting resources, especially if mainstream markets continue to reject cryptocurrencies. He added:

“TikTok banning crypto-related ads doesn’t sound the least bit surprising. It just proves once again that despite growing adoption, cryptocurrencies are still rejected by a number of traditional companies. Legacy companies with a more conservative business approach try to stay out of change and things that they cannot fully control, in this case cryptocurrencies, which are undeservedly connected to fraud and criminal activities in many minds.

Tatyana Shpakovych

Tatyana Shpakovych says that considering the myriad of techniques TikTok has to make projects, services, and products go viral, the outlet needs to be aware of how common financial scams have become. She points out that the new ban applies to many financial services and products, not just cryptocurrencies. An unfortunate result of this is that even legitimate companies cannot advertise their services now. She says,

“In my opinion, it would be a better option not to completely eliminate the possibility of publicity for these industries, but to develop more sophisticated verification mechanisms and possibly introduce more comprehensive moderation.”

In this way, users would have guaranteed access to secure content, while financial companies would continue to enjoy TikTok’s global reach.

