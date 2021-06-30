Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrencies in Mexico: A missed opportunity according to Pompliano

Crypto assets remain a controversial element within the governmental entities of the states of the world. Cryptocurrencies in Mexico embody this reality first-hand; and is that according to the latest statements of the finance minister, digital currencies are still not recognized as a valid exchange method within the territory of this country. This is a fact that, as Pompliano’s tweet points out, represents a missed opportunity for the American nation.

Wait till the Finance Minister finds out that while they were protecting the “Mexican financial system,” they completely missed the boat on the global, digital, decentralized financial system. Classic innovators dilemma. Protect what you have out of fear of what you’ll need. https://t.co/7GL92sBbzh – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) June 28, 2021

The cryptocurrency controversy in Mexico

The Secretary of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico, Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez; has reiterated during his latest statements that cryptocurrencies are not part of the economic order within the American State. In the same way, he stressed that the country’s financial entities are not authorized to deal with this type of assets.

The official highlights the need to protect the financial system from the instability of digital currencies. In the same way, the official warns that those who use cryptocurrencies in Mexico are: “responsible for the infractions to the regulations that this causes and will be subject to the applicable sanctions.”

For Anthony Pompliano, these statements show how the authorities of this country lose a unique opportunity to benefit from the benefits that the globalized and decentralized scheme of cryptocurrencies offer to the international system, all without taking into account the multiple benefits that crypto assets could grant to the local economy.

In this way, it is evidenced how cryptocurrencies continue to be a conflictive element for government entities in certain countries. However, based on the numerous possibilities that cryptocurrencies offer, it is clear that, as reflected by Pompliano in the tweet of the day, Mexico could be missing a unique opportunity to integrate into the international economic globalization process.

