Cryptocurrency : Crypto Week: Terror takes over the crypto market, will anyone be saved?

It has been a rough week in the crypto market as terror and panic quickly spread.

The crypto market crashes, will it manage to regain the bull run?

As we reported in CryptoTrend throughout the week, most cryptos have staggered and tumbled over the past 7 days. In fact, few cryptocurrencies have not suffered a dramatic drop this week.

In this way, most cryptos have suffered a drop of between 40% to 50% during the last week. In particular, the crash occurred on May 19, in what many classified as ‘Black Wednesday’.

The price of Bitcoin hit lows that it had not seen since the beginning of the year below $ 40,000 and very close to $ 30,000. Hence, the leading crypto has fallen 27% over the past 7 days.

Then we have Ethereum, one of the altcoins that has suffered badly. The price of ETH has decreased 43% throughout the week. Also, Dogecoin, Cardano and BNB that have suffered crypto terror by 44%, 45% and 57% during the last 7 days.

Cryptocurrency prices have plunged 30% or more this week across several assets. Our chief economist @philip_gradwell analyzed on-chain flows to investigate why, compare this crash to previous ones, and try to determine what could happen next. https://t.co/086VIJhyce – Chainalysis (@chainalysis) May 19, 2021

As we previously reported, a Chainalysis investigation ensures that it was not institutional investors who led the crypto terror. Rather, it was retail investors who made much of the sales.

Crypto terror unleashes opinions

As is often the case, during the days of greatest turbulence in the crypto market, be it for better or for worse, opinions about cryptocurrencies emerge from all angles.

In this sense, we will tell you some of the most outstanding comments that took place during the last 7 days.

First we have Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, who during the day of greatest turbulence urged to remain calm as he reminded his followers that Bitcoin and crypto have not changed. In this regard, he reminded crypto users that there has always been fluctuation in the market.

Then we have Henrik Fisker, CEO of Fisker, who assured CNBC that Bitcoin was not a sustainable solution. Therefore, he assured that his company has no plans to accept the crypto leader. Also, this week in a note from Deutsche Bank it was assured that the future of the value of Bitcoin is uncertain.

But, as we have the negative comments, we also have Bill Miller and Anthony Pompliano, who assured not to feel worried about what is happening in the crypto market. In particular, Pompliano assured that Bitcoin remains an active store of value.

And, although it is not necessarily an opinion, the Bank of America conducted a survey in which the majority argued that Bitcoin is in a bubble zone.

China lashes out at cryptocurrencies

One of the main factors that led to the recent crash of the crypto market can be found in the comments made by China.

As Scott Melker pointed out on Tuesday, China seems to change its mind on crypto over and over again. It all started on Wednesday when China imposed new crypto restrictions. Specifically, Beijing prohibited banks and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

Subsequently, as we reported in CryptoTrend, China’s financial committee established during a meeting that Bitcoin mining should be supervised with the aim of “resolutely preventing and controlling financial risks.”

In a few lines …

An investigation by Galaxy Digital Research showed that the banking system and the gold industry consume more energy than Bitcoin. Wells Fargo announced its entry into the crypto market with a product aimed exclusively at its large investors. The largest crypto exchange in the United States, Coinbase , announced a new extension for its wallet in Google Chrome.

