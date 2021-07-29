Cryptocurrency : Crypto Volatility Index 2.0 launched after months of development | Invezz

Version 2.0 of the Crypto Volatility Index was released after careful and thorough planning and design, Invezz learned in a press release. The new version comes with many exciting new features and improvements and is now available. These include a USDC platform (USDC / USD), so-called volatility tokens in DEX, an improved user experience, and margin trading on the Polygon network (MATIC / USD). Here’s a bit more on each of these.

USDC platform

The new version of CVI introduces a USDC platform, which allows opening positions, betting CVI USDC via CVI and providing liquidity. For starters, the platform will allow margin trading.

Volatility tokens

Volatility tokens are an important milestone for DeFi in general and for CVI in part. The new and innovative idea of ​​these: they allow users to trade and work with them to protect themselves from temporary losses.

The first volatility token that CVI launched was ETHVOL. Any ETH-based DEX (ETH / USD) can be used to trade it. It will draw the attention of arbitrageurs, DEX and traders in case of a price difference between markets (minting / burning due to prices in secondary markets). Also, minting / burning trades and other arbitrage related trades on the main platform will result in more fees being charged (open / closed position). CVIVOL will be the second volatility token to be launched. Any Polygon compatible DEX can be used to exchange it.

Margin of operations

CVI introduced margin trading on its trading platform. The UX for margin trading is now available as well. Now, traders can access more money to support their trading strategies by leveraging their USDC positions on the Polygon network by X2. X3 margin trading will also be possible in the future. Compared to trades without leverage, successful trades will generate more profit, thus improving capital efficiency.

Design new and improved

Last but not least, CVI used customer feedback to redesign its platform. The intuitive UI / UX has made the Crypto Volatility Index platform simpler and easier for traders to use. It has also become more efficient and effective as a result of these changes.

