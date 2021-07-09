Cryptocurrency : Crypto Visa card moved $ 1 billion in first half of 2021

The Visa company ensures that its card linked to crypto was used for amounts greater than $ 1 billion in the first half of 2020. The firm has an agreement with Coinbase, BlockFi and Circle in which its cards link users’ wallets. of those platforms. In this way, people with digital currencies can use them at points of sale that accept Visa.

In an interview quoted by the CNBC network portal, Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu stated that this volume dwarfs that of previous years. He explained that in 2019 and 2020, the amounts were not close to those reached in the first half of 2021. The manager’s statements were not accompanied by exact figures managed by the company. It is expected that on July 27, Visa will publish its quarterly report where more details can be accessed.

On the other hand, the interviewee assured that his foray into cryptocurrencies is due to the enthusiasm of people in using them. However, he explained that the firm has no plans in sight to add Bitcoin or another digital currency to its balance sheets. The reason is that the company would have no intention of adding currencies with which it cannot pay or receive payments from its customers, Prabhu said.

Visa cards linked to crypto assets are used in dozens of countries

It should be noted that the crypto cards of the Visa company have global usability. In that sense, anywhere in the world where they accept payments with the renowned card company, Bitcoin can be used as a means of payment. The advantage for users is that they can choose to pay with cryptocurrencies or with fiat money. The card, it should be noted, is linked in parallel to the bank account and the wallet.

On the other hand, the card company believes that cryptocurrencies as a form of payments have great potential for the near future. The interviewee affirms that they could have a significant impact on the global payments market that is valued at $ 18 billion dollars.

It also explains that the company has its cards linked to more than 70 million cryptocurrency users of the aforementioned companies. Consequently, it can be said that digital currencies are already used as a form of payment in practically the whole world. This is a trend that many denied as a possibility, but is now showing signs of increasing.

The rise of virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, especially until the first quarter of the year, aroused the interest of millions of people. Fintechs are taking important steps that force companies such as Visa or Mastercard to take the initiative with crypto cards, so as not to be left behind.

Mastercard is not far behind

Mastercard, Visa’s main competitor, is not lagging behind when it comes to the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payments through its platform. If Visa is doing it and doing well, there is no reason why Mastercard should not keep up and try to accumulate the most digital currency users.

Like its rival, Mastercard has agreements with firms that provide wallet and exchange services. One of them is the Gemini platform, from the Winklevoss twins. In a short time, both firms together will launch a card that will allow users to obtain rewards in cryptocurrencies.

In this way, the firm specialized in debit and credit cards, Visa, will not be the only one in the market to offer crypto services. Another noteworthy aspect is a study conducted by Mastercard on the use of digital currencies. It shows that 93% of consumers in the United States would be willing to use digitized payments, including QR, biometrics, contactless and cryptocurrencies.

As for digital currencies in particular, 75% of so-called millennials would be willing to use them to better understand them.

Volatility is a manageable matter that depends on the users

As for the most common dangers related to cryptocurrencies, Visa’s CFO assures that it is something that “depends on the user.” It states that the number of people acquiring cryptocurrencies on regulated platforms is increasing. Parallel to this, it considers that it is a trend that will not stop in its expansion.

“People are exploring ways in which they can use cryptocurrencies to access things that they generally buy with fiat,” he explained. Regarding the dangers related to currencies like Bitcoin, he was also emphatic. “There are a lot of dangers related to volatility. But this already depends on the owners of the cryptocurrencies who must track and manage.

He assured that the opening of Visa, with its crypto card, to this emerging market is due to the high demand from customers. However, the company does not plan to follow in the footsteps of others such as MicroStrategy or Tesla, which added large amounts of Bitcoin to their balance sheets.

“There are no cryptocurrencies on our balance sheets. We only have currencies that allow the operation of our businesses. Currencies with which we can receive payments and pay people. Among these, there is the dollar, the euro or the pound. Meanwhile, we do not have cryptocurrencies because that is not a typical option with which people pay or receive payments, ”the interviewee stressed.

Interest in Bitcoin falls momentarily

An important piece of information in the midst of this event related to the Visa crypto card is the current loss of interest in cryptocurrencies. It is a trend that does not look to be prolonged. However, it is reflected in the Bitcoin volatility index, which is the lowest in the last 8 months.

Something else related to this issue is the decrease in active portfolios. The latter expresses that cryptocurrency trading has lost the momentum of the beginning of the year. At the same time, the lack of positive news makes them unable to attract new users to the market.

It should be taken into consideration that periods of low volatility are followed by important movements. The last time that Bitcoin experienced a stagnation in this index, it was until November of last year 2020. From there, the bull run began that took the pioneer cryptocurrency from $ 10,000 to almost $ 65,000 dollars.

Data to take into consideration

Visa has agreements with more than 50 crypto companies to bring the service to more than 70 million users in the world. Mastercard also have plans to follow in the footsteps of their rival. To do this, they will launch a platform in alliance with Gemini. Negative news keeps Bitcoin under punishment. They have happened quickly, preventing price recovery. The stagnation of volatility in the price of the most important of digital currencies reflects the lack of people in the market. Despite this, the projection of most of the analysts, is that cryptocurrencies, in the near future, will be more common. For example, a Mastercard investigation determined that 75% of millennials would be willing to use cryptocurrencies. The fact that Visa’s crypto card moved $ 1 billion of dollars in the first half of the year adds meaning to those projections.

