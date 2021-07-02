Cryptocurrency : Crypto Mining Hive signed a $ 66 million GPU subscription deal with Nvidia

Compartir

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd, a Vancouver-based cryptocurrency mining company based in Canada, announced on Thursday, July 1, that it has signed a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) acquisition contract worth $ 66 million with a top-tier GPU inventor, Nvidia. The announcement came officially to join the Nvidia Partner Network (NPN) cloud service provider plan.

“Joining the NPN plan planning this time is laying a foundation for advancing Enterprise Cloud services with High Performance Computing (HPC) services,” says Hive. In addition, the company said that becoming a partnership with NVIDIA can make it easier for Hive to use its mature ecosystem, deep industry experience, and good cooperation and customer service system to improve its computing infrastructure.

The announcement did not reveal the specific NVIDIA GPU model or related models.

Since Chinese authorities stepped up crackdowns on Bitcoin (BTC) mining activities, GPUs have fallen in price and mining machines have depreciated by nearly 75% since April, as previously reported.

Bitmain Technology Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of bitcoin mining machines, suspended the sale of mining machines worldwide in response to the recent Chinese government crackdown on domestic mining targeting domestic miners.

Although China continues to adjust cryptocurrency mining domestically, NVIDIA will deliver data center grade GPUs to Hive on a monthly basis for the remaining months.

Frank Holmes, CEO of Hive Blockchain, stated that:

“Investing in Nvidia GPUs strengthens Hive’s ability to remain agile and gives us the power to pivot in this dynamic and ever-changing industry.”

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd became the first cryptocurrency mining company to adopt green energy and ESG strategies for the general public since 2017. Hive is not only listed on the TSX.V exchange; Hive has officially started trading under the “HVBT” brand on the Nasdaq Capital Market Exchange.

Image source: HIVE faceobook page