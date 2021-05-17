Cryptocurrency : Crypto Markets Take Big Losses, Global Trade Volumes Soar, Elon Battles Crypto Twitter

Compartir

Bitcoin and a host of digital currency markets are seeing significant losses on Sunday as most currencies are down 2-15% over the past 24 hours. The entire crypto economy is down more than 6% and bitcoin’s dominance is down to 40%, the lowest metric in two years.

Crypto markets face new lows

Cryptocurrency markets lost billions on Sunday as the price of the leading crypto asset bitcoin (BTC) slid from $ 49,800 to a low of $ 44,070 per unit. BTC lost 5.5% today and for the past seven days, bitcoin lost more than 20% in value. Bitcoin (BTC) dominance levels have fallen to the lowest levels in two years. Crashing to a low of 40% on Sunday, while ethereum (ETH) captures 18.9%. In addition to ETH, coins like BNB, ADA, XRP, DOT, and others have been eating up BTC’s dominance index. BTC / USD on Sunday at 5:00 pm (ET). At press time, bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $ 44,644 per unit. The second largest crypto asset, in terms of market valuation, ethereum (ETH) is down more than 9% today, but has only lost 11% over the last week. ETH is receiving around $ 42 billion in global trading volume reported on Sunday. This weekend, various proof-of-stake (PoS) crypto assets perform better than assets that take advantage of consensus models such as proof-of-work. On Sunday afternoon, the PoS token peercoin is the second biggest cryptocurrency winner, racking up 97.5% over the past 24 hours. ETH / USD on Sunday at 5:00 pm (ET). At press time, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $ 3,377 per unit. On Sunday afternoon, Tesla’s Elon Musk has been tremendously talkative when it comes to talking about bitcoin (BTC). Musk made some remarks to podcast host Peter McCormack, saying, “Bitcoin is really highly centralized, with a supermajority controlled by a handful of big mining companies (aka hash).” In another Twitter exchange, a Twitter account called “Mr. Whale, “said:” Bitcoiners will slap each other next quarter when they find out that Tesla ditched the rest of their Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate Elon Musk is getting, I don’t blame him… ”Musk responded to this tweet and replied,“ Indeed ”and even tweeted a screenshot of Mr. Whale’s tweet because some people couldn’t see it. At the time of writing, on 377 exchanges totaling 9,845 crypto assets, the overall crypto economy is valued at $ 2,107 trillion. There has also been about $ 191 billion in global trade volume reported on Sunday according to market aggregators. The major stablecoins by market cap are benefiting from the cryptocurrency market slowdown, as stablecoins like USDT, USDC, BUSD, and more are seeing high demand.

What do you think about the market crash this weekend? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

