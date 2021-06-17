Cryptocurrency : crypto market ‘panic’ is subsiding, now is the time to buy

Compartir

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is confident that the big cryptocurrency selloff is slowing down because he believes “we’ve seen most of this panic.”

In the monthly bulletin published on June 14, the venture capitalist stated that the best time to buy is when markets are “well below trend.” A trend deviation graph for Bitcoin supported this claim as it showed that the asset has only been this “cheap” relative to its trend for a fifth of its life cycle.

For new investors, it is best to buy when the market is well below trend. Now is one of those times. #Bitcoin has only been this “cheap” relative to its 20.3% trend of the past 11 years. More insights on market timing in our June investor letter: https://t.co/AOvhFyxBJh pic.twitter.com/2bsxbw5Iay – Dan Morehead (@dan_pantera) June 16, 2021

He also claimed that year-on-year returns also don’t indicate that Bitcoin is overvalued.

“Year-on-year performance never literally went off the chart like it did in past peaks. It is currently trading at 281% year-on-year, which seems totally plausible given the money printing that has occurred in that period.

Morehead went on to explain that a convergence of three news events caused markets to fall so sharply.

Another crackdown from China was one of the big factors, but as Morehead pointed out, this has happened multiple times before.

“Okay, let’s look at the latest thing from China on the ‘bitcoin ban’ with a wider lens. Looks like we’ve seen ** that ** movie before as well. “

He listed eight separate incidents over so many years in which China banned Bitcoin or cracked down on the industry, followed by a graph showing the huge gains Bitcoin has made afterward. Beijing has also been cracking down on Bitcoin mining operations over energy consumption concerns in its fight for carbon neutrality.

The second reason cited by the head of Pantera Capital was US Tax Day, which has traditionally hit the markets, as investors chose to liquidate some of their holdings to raise money for their taxes.

“The cycles of the previous fiscal days have reached local lows seven days before the fiscal day. That makes a lot of sense. That’s about the time it takes to get your money out of an exchange and send it to your bank. “

The third factor he named was Elon Musk’s 180 on Bitcoin, but he did not elaborate on the impact that the Tesla CEO’s tweets had on the market at the time. Musk sparked a “tweet war” on May 17 when he hinted that Tesla might sell some of its BTC holdings due to environmental concerns about power consumption.

Crypto markets fell 43% from their all-time high of $ 2.5 trillion in mid-May, losing more than $ 1 trillion in total market capitalization in the following weeks. Markets have been consolidating since hitting their lowest point in this pullback on May 24, and are currently hovering around $ 1.6 trillion.