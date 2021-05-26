Cryptocurrency : Crypto market breathes higher as the situation stabilizes

Yesterday we finally had a positive day after really ugly days. The crypto market managed to breathe strongly to the upside, as on-chain data shows a return to normality and positivism.

According to an alert from Crypto Quant, funding rates on all exchanges are almost restored.

Despite the bad news that came from China, the entry of stablecoins, plus a negative flow activated in Huobi, indicates that investors are buying the DIP in that country.

But it is not only in China that stablecoins are entering exchanges. A low of one year was recently reached in the stablecoin ratio indicator, which tells us that there are many of these on exchanges, a signal that is taken as positive.

All this causes technical signals to begin to be observed that the bottom has been reached. The depletion of BTC above $ 32,000, evidenced in a double bottom, could be starting a new momentum, as the creator of the Bollinger bands comments.

$ btcusd is wokring on a short-term W bottom at a logical place. The developing risk / reward looks good. Stay tuned for a trade opportunity… (no, not to me, to the markets) #Bitcoin – John Bollinger (@bbands) May 23, 2021

Today the entire TOP 10 dressed in green, but if you want to know how sustainable this is, then he carried out an analysis of the 3 main cryptocurrencies, in order to obtain an X-ray of the market.

Bitcoin jumps higher and drags the entire crypto market

After falling more than 50%, BTC appears to have bottomed out at 30k, and even though bearish intentions were again accentuated after the crash, we are now finally seeing a healthy respite.

There is still a certain bearish bias in the very short term. Bitcoin should first break through immediate resistance at $ 40,526.64, and start creating clear lows and higher and higher highs on the daily chart.

If we look at the big picture, there is still an undoubted dominant bullish force. Just the area where the price has been resting was where previously a great upward momentum began, the same one that caused the all-time high of almost 65k.

From the current point, we could calmly see the resumption of this major trend, thanks both to the buying pressure of those who take advantage of discount prices, and those who maintain their previous positions and defend the support level.

Bitcoin is trending higher and dragging the entire crypto market. Source: TradingView.

Ethereum slows down at $ 1,728

ETH did not escape the crash and lost up to 60%. But now it seems to have bottomed out at $ 1,728 as the entire crypto market breathes higher.

Right now the respite it is taking seems like a correction to fall further, but the exhaustion at low levels says otherwise. It is clear that there is a significant short-term bearish bias, and for it to change, we must first see the break of resistance at $ 2,767.87.

In this crypto it is the same that happens with BTC, there is still a dominant bullish force in the medium / long term, which could quickly surprise us. At the moment it seems that the worst that can happen is a lateral behavior, with some upward inclination.

On Ethereum, the support to watch is around $ 1,940. Losing it would leave the land free up to $ 1,661.40.

Binance Coin falls to March lows

Losing almost 70%, BNB stopped at $ 211.70, in a support zone that gave way to the momentum that took the price to an all-time high of $ 691.77.

Without a doubt it is a great bearish force that we have been seeing. Now with the rise of the crypto market yesterday, BNB managed to recover to trade at the time of this writing at $ 330.29, still maintaining some bearish inclination for the very short term.

For this cryptocurrency, the resistance that must be crossed to think about a bullish resumption is at $ 391.17.

The support that must be maintained to avoid higher sales is close to $ 225. If it is broken (unlikely scenario) the ground is cleared up to $ 136.61.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

