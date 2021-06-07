Cryptocurrency : Crypto Industry Lobbying Power Grows As Former Officials Switch Sides

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / Sergey Chumakov

Crypto companies have been increasingly appointing former regulators and legislators in recent months. While the officially stated goal of such appointments is to help the crypto industry better understand the regulatory landscape, it is equally likely that appointees have been recruited to help companies lobby government and regulatory authorities more. effective.

But not only are former regulators and lawmakers joining crypto companies, former executives of the legacy financial system are jumping on the bandwagon as well. Along with former officials, these executives are not only helping to improve the quality of leadership in crypto, but they are also helping cryptocurrencies step up their lobbying game.

And according to the lobbying data available in the United States, large companies and trade associations are on track to break their spending records in 2021. This could be good news for the entire industry if we assume that the claims of the associations Commercials that pursue the interest of all participants are true.

Coming to the side of cryptocurrencies

The list of appointments of ex-regulators / legislators in crypto has grown quite steadily in 2021. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most notable recent appointments, including the hires of former financial executives:

These are only the most notable quotes, yet they create the impression that cryptocurrencies are really stepping up their efforts to secure favorable regulatory results.

According to Ekaterina Anthony, a member of the board of Crypto Valley Association , based in Switzerland, such cross-sector appointments indicate that the crypto industry is beginning to mature.

“As the market recovers, industry leaders, including those who work for regulators, will be on the side of disruptive new technologies. These leaders can certainly accelerate the lobbying and regulatory adaptation process, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Additionally, other industry participants suggest that most of the above appointments have more to do with ensuring the maximum possible compliance with existing regulations.

“These appointments are more likely to have been made from a compliance perspective, to help companies more effectively understand and navigate an ambiguous and ever-evolving legal and regulatory framework,” said Gabriella Kusz, member of the board of directors. from Global DCA (Global Association of Digital Assets and Cryptocurrencies). “The identification and inclusion of former regulators and legislators helps to better understand, anticipate and ensure alignment with current and potentially future legal and regulatory requirements for crypto companies.”

This is an opinion shared by Graham Newell of Blockchain Association. While he agrees that there is likely some lobbying motive behind at least some of the recent appointments, he also suspects that many of the hires are motivated by a desire to improve leadership and expand.

“While these hires can help a company better understand the path from idea to policy or new regulatory action, I guess the main attribute these companies are looking for is whether a new hire can help them grow their core business. Brooks, in particular, has a wealth of experience in crypto, as well as a good understanding of the government regulatory machinery after his stint at the [Oficina del Contralor de la Moneda] ”He told Cryptonews.com.

Lobbying intensifies

Still, from many of the press releases accompanying recent hires, a lobbying motive is very present. With the McDonnell and Nadeu appointments, for example, Binance, which is reportedly now under investigation in the US, stated that one of the main goals was to “support their overall goal of building stronger relationships with regulatory bodies. and law enforcement officials around the world. “

In other words, lobbying. And this assumption is supported by the latest lobbying data in the US, compiled by OpenSecrets.org .

If you take a look at Coinbase’s entry in the OpenSecrets database, you’ll see that it’s on track to spend a record amount on lobbying in 2021. Its lobbying spending has been growing steadily every year since 2017, and even though it only has data For Q1 2021, this shows remarkable growth over Q1 2020.

Source: OpenSecrets.org

Also visible is an increase with the Blockchain Association, whose members include Binance.US, Blockchain Capital, BlockFi , Circle, Digital Currency Group , eToro , Grayscale, Ledger, Polychain Capital , Ripple , Stellar , Uniswap and many others. Its spending for the first quarter of 2021 also exceeds that of the first quarter of 2020, standing at $ 130,000 (its total spending for 2020 was just under $ 500,000).

According to Graham Newell of the Blockchain Association, what most crypto companies and organizations are asking for is clearer and more transparent regulation.

“It is a misunderstanding that persists across much of the mainstream media and legacy financial worlds that cryptocurrencies are an unregulated Wild West. There are many regulations in place that cover the crypto industry, both for individual consumers and for large corporations. What we and others would like to see is greater clarity on important issues, such as securities laws, custody provisions and tax policy, ”he said.

Similarly, Global DCA says it seeks fair regulation.

“Our approach and our task are simple: balanced regulation. Balanced regulation, which encourages innovation and enables further development of the industry while protecting consumers and the general public, ”said Gabriella Kusz.

As reported by Cryptonews.com in the past, there are concerns that lobbying may be done from the perspective of larger crypto companies, and any resulting regulation will hurt smaller companies. However, almost all trade associations say that their goal is to represent all members of the industry, large and small.

CVA’s Ekaterina Anthony explains: “In our association, we listen to the views of all market participants, which we call the private sector, and we regularly inform the regulator of our consolidated views and requirements. We also work with other countries and associations that bring crypto startups and big companies together, and most of the participants have very similar expectations and goals. “

____

Learn more:

– Another US regulator wants agencies to team up to regulate cryptocurrencies

– SEC Director Wants To ‘Fill In The Gaps’ In Crypto Investor Protection

– Can’t beat crypto regulators? Educate them

– Regulatory Kaleidoscope Challenges Crypto Industry – Crypto.com CCO

– DeFi Sector May Face Threat From New EU Crypto Regulations – Survey

– Regulators ponder strategy as Bitcoin & Co are too big to ignore

– FATF makes small crypto platforms easy prey for big players

– Former Regulators Moving Into Cryptocurrencies: South Korea vs. US