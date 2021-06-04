Cryptocurrency : Crypto-Friendly Users Excited When Norton Adds Ethereum Mining Feature

Popular antivirus company Norton has announced the addition of the Ethereum (ETH / USD) mining feature to its LifeLock security software. This means that millions of people using the software can mine crypto without installing any additional programs.

The firm calls the new feature “Norton Crypto” and says it will allow users to make money using their computers to mine cryptocurrencies.

Avoiding many barriers to entry

Norton Product Manager Gagan Singh commented on the development. He stated that with the new feature, users can,

Easily turn PC downtime into an opportunity to earn digital money.

He added that the company has made it possible for its clients to bypass many barriers to entering the cryptocurrency mining space.

The company says the new feature will be ready for use by all Norton 260 customers in the coming weeks.

However, it is not clear whether Norton will take any of the profits or what other business model it wants to run with the new feature.

Merging security and cryptocurrency mining

Many antivirus users who had to install mining programs have had their installations rejected because they were falsely identified as dangerous. But with Norton implementing its cryptocurrency mining tool, its users will have no problem using the software while offering complete protection to their system. According to Singh, Norton Crypto was designed due to the expanded needs of consumers for a more secure way to mine crypto.

Norton previously warned crypto-friendly users about the dangers of allowing unencrypted code on their devices or systems. The security firm also emphasized the danger of keeping your crypto earnings on a hard drive. As a result, the new feature could be an answer to provide a more secure mining option for users.

And according to Norton, the feature will offer a mining “pool” in which large numbers of miners contribute their computing power and share in the rewards they earn.

