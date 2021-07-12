Cryptocurrency : Crypto Exchange Bullish Plans to Go Public Through SPAC Valued at $ 9B

Compartir

Cryptocurrency exchange Bullish has made an announcement that it plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition firm (SPAC), in a $ 1 deal. 9 billion.

Bullish, a blockchain software company Block.one, plans to establish a regulated cryptocurrency exchange later this year to allow institutional and retail investors to generate returns for their cryptocurrencies.

Through the merger deal, Bullish expects to get an estimate of $ 600 million in revenue from Far Peak and another $ 300 million through private investment in public equity (PIPE). Prominent investors participating in PIPE include Mike Novogratz’s crypto firm Galaxy Digital and BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

Bullish’s combination with Far Peak is said to have a pro forma equity value of around $ 9 billion.

“Bullish’s entry into the public markets allows our clients to participate in Bullish while maintaining a stake in our business, without any of the regulatory uncertainties or jurisdictional limitations of a profit-sharing token issue,” Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block .one and the incoming president of Bullish.

Bullish started in May of this year as a subsidiary of blockchain software company Block.one with the backing of well-known investors, including prominent venture capitalist Peter Theil.

Meanwhile, Thiel’s companies, Founders Fund and Thiel Capital, also participated in the Bullish capital fundraiser in May. Other investors who participated in the Bullish fundraiser include American hedge fund manager Louis Bacon, British hedge fund manager Alan Howard, German investor Christian Angermayer’s Apeiron Investment Group, Japanese bank Nomura and Galaxy Digital. The merger deal is scheduled to close later this year.

Far Peak is a SPAC company whose objective is to bring the main financial technology and financial companies closer to the public. Far Peak Chairman and CEO Thomas Farley, who served as Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange in the past, will become Bullish’s CEO.

Farley’s leadership in the crypto exchange is important given his experience with financial regulators since his time at the New York Stock Exchange. The development comes when additional regulations are likely, as regulators around the world are closely watching the cryptocurrency sector.

Why do crypto companies prefer SPAC mergers?

SPAC mergers are becoming increasingly common for cryptocurrency companies to go public with exchanges like eToro and loan fintech firm SoFi merging with special-purpose acquisition companies to go public.

Last week, on June 9, crypto firm Circle announced plans to go public through a merger agreement with Concord Acquisition Corp, a SPAC company.

There are reasons why most companies, such as crypto firms, choose to participate in SPAC deals rather than go public with a traditional initial public offering or make private equity investments.

First, public companies trade at higher multiples than private companies; therefore, SPACs provide an opportunity for a higher valuation. The second reason is that, while business owners lose some control by acquiring private equity, SPAC allows them to maintain a significant stake in the business.

In addition to that, SPACs provide liquidity security through the capital raised in the initial public offering (IPO). SPACs are typically completed in just 2-3 months, which is faster than traditional approaches, unlike traditional IPOs which can take up to 2-3 years to complete.

Additionally, traditional IPOs are often expensive to run, while SPACs typically pay the majority of costs, saving a large amount of funds for the company. Lastly, SPAC deals are made in advance and both parties agree on their valuations rather than jumping in when the window is open.

