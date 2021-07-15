Cryptocurrency : Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2021 – Bybit, so far the largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, has announced its expansion into the spot cryptocurrency market.

Bybit’s spot trading platform will be available globally starting July 15 at 6 AM (UTC), offering zero fees for market makers. BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, XRPUSDT and EOSUSDT will be the first pairs available; more trading pairs will be added in the future.

A spot trade allows traders to buy and sell the crypto asset “on the spot” and at the current market exchange rate once an order is completed. In the spot market, ownership of crypto assets is transferred directly between buyers and sellers. Spot trading is not only a critical starting point for new market entrants, but a complementary vector for derivatives traders engaged in hedging strategies.

Bringing world-class liquidity and reliability to spot trading

Bybit has proven to be the most reliable, stable and usable exchange. Unique among top exchanges, Bybit has never experienced overloads or downtime at any time.

Arguably, liquidity is the main and final attribute of asset exchanges. Bybit’s derivatives trading platform has the best liquidity in the world and the tightest margin. Traders are guaranteed the best price and execution in the market even during extreme volatility.

Bybit’s retail-focused products and customer-centric services will help lower the threshold of entry into crypto trading for a large number of new customers around the world, allowing them to seamlessly enjoy the immediate delivery of crypto exchanges.

“It has been a great privilege for Bybit to have enjoyed the ardent support of our community and partners as we continue to grow and improve,” said Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are very pleased to now be able to provide highly liquid and reliable spot trading that clients have come to associate with Bybit.”

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where cryptocurrency traders can find an ultra-fast matchmaking engine, excellent customer service, and multilingual communities. The company offers innovative online trading services and cloud mining products, as well as API support, to retail and professional clients around the world, and strives to be the most trusted exchange.

For more information, visit: https://www.bybit.com/es-ES

To receive all the news, follow Bybit on social networks: Twitter and Telegram.

