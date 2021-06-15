Cryptocurrency : Crypto cyberthreats on the rise this year with Russia hit hardest, report says

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Cyber ​​threats related to cryptocurrencies have increased with the growing demand for digital assets, a study concluded. Russia, Thailand and Peru are the countries most affected by malicious attacks designed to exploit the increased interest in decentralized money, the authors note.

Booming crypto markets take out cybercriminals

Although the ongoing Covid pandemic continues to make headlines around the world, the issue has lost some importance in the cyber threat landscape since the beginning of this year. At the same time, cryptocurrency-related threats have increased alongside rising cryptocurrency prices in recent months, a recent ESET report shows.

Widespread acceptance, including from celebrities and executives like famous American rapper Snoop Dogg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has also contributed to the growing appeal of crypto assets. “The rise of cryptocurrencies takes out cybercriminals,” the company emphasized in the study, published earlier this month and quoted by RT on Monday.

Cryptocurrency-related threats began to grow in the second half of 2020 and continued to increase in the first four months of 2021. This particular malware category expanded by 18.6%, with two peaks related to cryptocurrency miners. in February and April. Noting that major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) have reached their all-time highs during the period, the researchers commented:

The upward trend is not a surprise, as cryptocurrencies have dramatically increased in value in recent months, becoming much more tempting to cybercriminals.

The Russian Federation is the country that has suffered the most from cryptocurrency-related cyberthreats this year, accounting for 8.9% of all attacks. G7 leaders recently asked the Moscow government to identify those who abuse cryptocurrencies in ransomware attacks, as reported by Bitcoin.com News. Russia is closely followed by Thailand, with 5.6% of detections, and Peru ranks third with 5.3%.

Miners Drive Growth of Cryptocurrency-Related Cyber ​​Threats

Cryptocurrency mining software has been the driving force behind the growth of cryptocurrency threats, ESET said. According to the cybersecurity firm, this type of malware, including cryptojacking attacks, increased this year by 22% compared to the last four months of 2020.

Meanwhile, the share of crypto thieves dropped by 28%. Malicious software in this category often targets the larger and more established cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH), whose mining is no longer as profitable. ESET has seen a significant increase in attacks involving ETH. Cybercriminals spreading mining software often target smaller coins that have become popular recently.

According to Igor Kabina, ESET Senior Detection Engineer, crypto-related crime in cyberspace also remains closely linked to ransomware. The increasing value of the cryptocurrency, which according to the expert is the reference payment method in such attacks, motivates the perpetrators to create more ransomware. “This is because the relative anonymity offered by the cryptocurrency trading market allows threat actors to increase their profits without taking unnecessary risks,” explained the cybersecurity expert.

Have you been the target of cryptocurrency-related cyberattacks? Let us know in the comment section.

https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-cyberthreats-spike-this-year-with-russia-hit-the-hardest-report-reveals/