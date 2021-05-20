Cryptocurrency : Crypto continues to gain in mainstream despite a drop in price

Even though Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are in freefall lately, more major institutions are still piling up to offer crypto funds to their clients.

Major US bank Wells Fargo recently announced that it wants to introduce professionally managed funds for its institutional clients.

In the report, the financial giant claimed that “qualified investors” would win in the digital currency industry, despite the risk.

This comes after the price of Bitcoin fell sharply on Wednesday following China’s determination to impose new limitations on cryptocurrencies.

This led to the sharp fall of Bitcoin, which caused the fall of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH / USD) and Dogecoin (DOGE / USD).

Crypto fund only available to institutional clients

Wells Fargo Investment Institute President Darrel Cronk revealed his team’s crypto plans on Wednesday.

He added that the company has established an actively managed cryptocurrency investment strategy for institutional clients.

Cronk emphasized that the company has been working on a “professionally managed solution” for the past few months. He said the newly developed strategy will be ready for implementation next month.

Wells Fargo has been reluctant to offer cryptocurrency-based funds. But Cronk explained that the bank changed its stance after seeing an improvement in industry regulation.

Crypto adoption grows in the mainstream

Wells Fargo, in a report, noted that cryptocurrencies have gained stability and viability as assets. However, there are still notable risks in the market, so you are only considering qualified investors for exposure.

Wells Fargo has now joined the growing list of US banks that have decided to offer cryptocurrency funds to their clients. Investment bank Morgan Stanley, in March, began offering “high-risk tolerance” access to Bitcoin funds, becoming the first US-based financial institution to offer such a service.

JPMorgan Chase also wants to roll out an actively managed portfolio of funds for its clients for the first time.