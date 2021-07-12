Cryptocurrency : Crypto.Com Obtains EMI License To Offer Bank Transfers To Maltase Clients

Compartir

Cryptocurrency payment company Crypto.com has obtained the Malta Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), allowing it to issue payment cards and provide direct bank transfers to customers. customers in the European island country.

It is important to note that Crypto.com is the first cryptocurrency company to obtain such a license. The company received the permit because it worked closely with the regulator to enable the process.

Based on the development, Hong Kong-based Crypto.com stated that it plans to fully comply with the regulations governing the crypto industry in all countries where it operates.

Kris Marszalek, CEO and Co-Founder of crypto.com, spoke about the company’s accomplishment regarding obtaining the license.

“We have been committed from day one to building a fully regulated business. Working with regulators is the best way to fulfill our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrencies. Being the first global cryptocurrency platform to receive an EMI license from the MFSA is an important milestone for the industry as a whole. “

The EMI is just an additional license that allows Crypto.com to deepen its operations in Malta. In May, the company became the first global crypto company to obtain a Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) license from the MFSA, allowing it to provide cryptocurrency trading services to clients in the country.

Crypto.com once hoped to obtain the Malta EMI license. In February of last year, the MFSA highlighted why the exchange was not authorized to operate in the country.

In 2018, Malta was considered one of the most crypto-friendly nations and its crypto regulations were considered the most innovative globally. However, over time, the country imposed stricter regulations on its financial industry. As a result, all financial and banking companies, including crypto companies, are expected to obtain various licenses to provide their services.

Approximately 70% of companies, which completed the first stage to obtain the MFSA license, did not continue with the application process after the regulator improved its regulations due to money laundering concerns raised by the European Union.

Last month, the Financial Action Task Force International (FATF) ranked Malta among nations taking appropriate steps to prevent financial crime.

Global regulatory scrutiny

The need to acquire the proper licenses has become the key to operating cryptocurrency businesses safely. Many regulators around the world have stepped up their scrutiny of cryptocurrency exchanges, which operate without the proper licenses.

Recently, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has faced new regulatory crackdowns from several countries, including Japan, the UK, Canada, and others.

Last month, the UK regulator banned Binance from conducting regulated activities in the nation.

In May, the UK withdrew Binance’s application to register with the Financial Conduct Authority because it did not meet anti-money laundering requirements. Therefore, the regulator directed the exchange to add a notice on its app and website to show UK users that it is not authorized to conduct any regulated activity in the country.

Meanwhile, regulators in Thailand, Japan and Canada also issued similar warnings to the exchange.

Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission recently accused Binance of failing to comply with the country’s regulations. Japan’s Financial Services Agency also recently announced that the exchange was conducting business in the nation without permission.

A few days ago, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand filed criminal charges against Binance, accusing the exchange of doing business in the nation without legal approval.

Image Source: Shutterstock