Cryptocurrency : Crypto Bank Anchorage Announces ETH-Backed Loans for Institutions

Institutional clients who own Ethereum can now access bank-grade loans, with escrowed ETH providing collateral.

Cryptocurrency custody and digital banking provider Anchorage Digital now offers an Ethereum-backed loan product for institutional investors. The digital asset bank will provide the loan service in partnership with BankProv, an FDIC-insured bank that currently ranks as the 10th oldest legacy bank in the US.

The cryptocurrency bank already offers secured loans for clients who own Bitcoin. But now institutional clients can borrow in USD on their Ethereum holdings, in a simple arrangement that allows clients to continue to hold their crypto positions. To protect against defaults, the bank will keep Ethereum as collateral.

This comes even as the crypto space continues to see a surge in demand for ETH loans, despite a recent weakness decimating price gains. Entries in Ethereum surged last week, and investors are more likely to view the price drop as an opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a bargain price.

According to Dave Mansfield, CEO of BankProv, the partnership with Anchorage aligns with its “mission and belief that the crypto market should have the same access and rights to traditional financing tools as any other legal, well-capitalized and compliant business. … “

Digital banks that take people to crypto

In January, Anchorage received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to become the first crypto bank authorized by the federal government. The letter allows Anchorage to provide escrow services to traditional banks looking to offer crypto-related services.

On February 25, Anchorage announced that its Series C funding round had raised $ 80 million, with the funds earmarked for expanding its digital lending services. GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, led the funding, with participation from Blockchain Capital, Lux and Indico.

On the other hand, the UK-based digital bank Revolut has announced that it will add more cryptocurrencies to its list of supported currencies. The bank’s app already supports 21 tokens, with Polygon (MATIC), Cosmos (ATOM), and Chainlink (LINK) among the latest additions.

