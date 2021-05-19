Cryptocurrency crash clears $ 600bn in one week

(Bloomberg) – Virtual currencies are retreating so widely and sharply that they are testing the durability of the cryptocurrency boom.

The value of more than 7,000 tokens tracked by CoinGecko has dropped by more than $ 600 billion in the last week to $ 1.9 trillion. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, fell 11% on Wednesday to fall below $ 40,000 and fall within $ 25,000 of its all-time high set in April.

There are multiple factors at play, ranging from criticism of the environmental impact of bitcoin’s energy use by its former advocate, Elon Musk, to the risk of a regulatory tightening of what some have called the Wild West of investing. Digital tokens have also generated such hefty profits that some traders may have taken profits.

The $ 40,000 mark is a “critical hit or miss pivot level for bitcoin” and a drop to just under $ 30,000 is not out of the question, Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.

You will see a snapshot of the cryptocurrency retracement below:

Market value

In early April, the value of cryptocurrencies surpassed $ 2 trillion for the first time, doubling in about two months thanks to optimism for increased interest from institutional investors. The current weakness has erased more than $ 600 billion.

Transferring the US $ 40,000

Bitcoin tested its 200-day moving average, and its discount to the 120-day average is the largest since last year, according to Mike McGlone, a commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence in New York. He estimates that bitcoin will settle around the 2021 average of roughly $ 49,000.

Futures

In bitcoin futures, technicians see a bearish head and shoulders pattern, which could indicate further weakness in the future.

Bitcoin vs. gold

The relationship between bitcoin and gold has fallen to its lowest since the beginning of February. This is due to increased caution for speculative assets, as well as the post-pandemic economic recovery. Proponents of bitcoin argue that it is a modern store of value, a claim that is belied by the token’s volatility.

Read more

Ether

After bitcoin fell back from its peak in mid-April, the rally in ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, attracted attention. But that has also stalled. Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne, wrote in a note Monday that he was closing a short bitcoin / long ether trade as the “dust really needs to settle.”

Greater fund

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the largest bitcoin fund, maintains a near-record discount to the net value of its assets. The gap could disappear if it converts, as planned, to an exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, the risks of a larger discount include uncertainty about whether US officials will ever allow bitcoin ETFs.

