Cryptocurrency : Cramer offers his take on AT&T stocks, Bitcoin

CNBC anchor Jim Cramer questioned the merits of the recently announced merger of AT&T (NYSE: T) and Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) of the WarnerMedia business segment earlier today.

He also shared his thoughts on the recent outbreak of volatility in Bitcoin caused by tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Cramer’s version of AT&T

AT&T announced that it will merge its WarnerMedia business unit with Discovery, creating a streaming giant to take on Netflix and Disney. 71% of the merged company will be owned by AT&T, while the remainder will be owned by Discovery shareholders.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer says he would like to have less AT&T after the Discovery deal. He wondered if the AT&T shareholder will get a good deal after the merger. If the company was targeting a 40% to 43% payout ratio on a $ 20 billion cash flow after the merger, that would imply a dividend cut from the current $ 15 billion to $ 8 billion.

Cramer further added that AT&T CEO John Stankey went on the air to say that AT&T will deliver good growth, good entertainment assets and continue to be a dividend game. Now the company is cutting entertainment and probably cutting dividends and wondering where the touted synergies from AT & T’s merger with WarnerMedia are going.

Cramer’s take on Bitcoin

On the current volatility in Bitcoin, Cramer said, “This is a roll of the dice.” It’s like betting on a horse race. Bitcoin seems to be a good horse, but if its price can move with a single person’s tweet, it is not a replacement for the often maligned US dollar.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said on CNBC: “We shouldn’t focus too much on personal opinions.” Read more about the interview here.

Bitcoin is down 24% over the last week and is currently trading at around $ 43,500 at the time of writing.