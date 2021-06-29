Cryptocurrency : Craig Wright Wins Non-Compliance Lawsuit, Bitcoin.org Must Remove Bitcoin Whitepaper

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin SV advocate Craig Wright won a legal battle alleging copyright infringement by bitcoin.org for hosting the Bitcoin whitepaper.

Wright won by default after the website’s pseudonymous owner “Cøbra” decided not to mount a defense.

Bitcoin.org must now remove the whitepaper and display a notice referencing the judgment and fork out at least 35,000 GBP ($ 48,600) to cover Wright’s legal costs. Cøbra responded to the ruling on Twitter:

I don’t think you can get better publicity for * why * Bitcoin is necessary than what happened today. The rules enforced through crypto are far superior to the rules based on who can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in court. – Cøbra (@CobraBitcoin) June 28, 2021

Onter LLP, Wright’s legal representation, celebrated the victory as “an important advance in Dr. Wright’s quest to obtain a judicial claim to his copyright in his White Paper.”

“Dr. Wright does not want to restrict access to his White Paper,” wrote Onter Senior Associate Simon Cohen. “However, you do not agree that supporters and developers of alternative assets, such as Bitcoin Core, use it to promote or misrepresent those assets such as Bitcoin as they do not endorse or align with the vision of Bitcoin as stated in your Book. White “.

Related: The early days of Bitcoin and Dustin D. Trammell emails with Satoshi Nakamoto

In January, Wright sent letters to bitcoin.org, bitcoin.com, and bitcoincore.org, demanding that they remove copies of the Bitcoin whitepaper from their websites and claiming they were infringing on their intellectual property.

In April, Wright received permission to serve Cøbra outside of UK jurisdiction via email, and the bitcoin.org operator had 22 days to respond as of April 26.

Last month, Cøbra tweeted that they missed the deadline. Responding to speculation that they may have missed the deadline to remain anonymous, Cobra said: “No. I didn’t show up because defending yourself against nonsense is a waste of time. “