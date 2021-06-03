Cryptocurrency : Court dismisses Steve Wozniak’s Bitcoin (BTC) scam case against YouTube

On Tuesday, a California state judge dismissed the case brought against YouTube by Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak.

In the lawsuit, Wozniak claimed that his image was used in some YouTube videos to promote a fake Bitcoin giveaway.

However, the court determined that YouTube is cleared of all charges. He claimed that the platform is protected by a section of the law that protects internet platforms from being liable for content posted by users.

YouTube and Google are protected by federal law.

While presenting the case previously, Wozniak stated that his case against YouTube is the fact that the video-sharing platform was complacent across the stage. He said Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act does not apply to the scenario because YouTube “materially contributed” to the scan. He claimed that in addition to refusing to take action to remove the videos, the platform sold targeted ads that sent traffic to the videos.

However, the judge affirmed that the accusations are not yet sufficient to invalidate the provisions of that section of the law. However, Wozniak was given 30 days to review his complaints against YouTube.

Based on the fake videos, the scammers used Wozniak’s photo up front as the organizer of the live giveaway, which promises to double the amount of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) the entrant sends to an address. In addition to the co-founder of Apple Inc., the scammers also used the names and images of other prominent figures, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates.

Ripple also filed a case against YouTube

Wozniak is not the only person or organization that has filed a lawsuit against YouTube. Last year, a blockchain-based payment platform filed a case against YouTube when scammers posed as its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, for fake XRP gifts.

However, both parties reached an out-of-court settlement.

