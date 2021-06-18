Cryptocurrency : Could Governments Ban Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Yes and no

Compartir

Let me explain.

Governments could declare Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies illegal, but that wouldn’t mean they could enforce them. That’s the case for other things, not just cryptocurrencies. So there is a distinction between declaration and execution. We all know that just because something is declared illegal does not mean that it can be enforced. If you really thought otherwise, you would have to think that governments are all powerful.

However, governments could certainly harm Bitcoin. By banning it, they would severely weaken Bitcoin, although Bitcoin would still survive. They couldn’t fully apply it, but perfection is not the relevant standard. What is relevant is whether governments could harm Bitcoin, and the answer is obviously ‘yes’. Therefore, we have another distinction: the distinction between weakening versus total elimination.

However, in my opinion, the most likely scenario is that governments will impose more taxes on Bitcoin. This is our final distinction: prohibition versus taxes. Whether you withdraw money or use Coinbase, the US government will know about your crypto and demand their share. They already do, so this is not science fiction. The opposite conclusion is that it is not just science fiction, but illusions and a libertarian fantasy.

Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash