Cryptocurrency : Cosmos (ATOM) price analysis: is now a good time to buy ATOM?

Cosmos ATOM / USD extended its correction from all-time highs above $ 32, recorded on May 7, and the price of this cryptocurrency may weaken further in the coming days.

Fundamental analysis: there is still a level of uncertainty surrounding this project

Cosmos is a decentralized network that allows blockchains to transfer value to each other while allowing them to retain their sovereignty. Before Cosmos, blockchains could not communicate with each other, while the technology of this network allows you to exchange assets and data through blockchains freely.

Each new independent blockchains created within Cosmos is linked to the Cosmos Hub, which is powered by the ATOM cryptocurrency. The main goal of Cosmos is to address the lack of interoperability in the market and according to the official website, ATOM will soon be securing many chains in exchange for additional participation rewards.

The popularity of this project is increasing around the world, while more and more exchanges offer this cryptocurrency. Despite this, ATOM has tumbled from all-time highs above $ 32 recorded in the first week of May, and the risk of further declines is probably not over.

The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure and the concern among traders is that it may take a long time for prices to re-enter the bull zone. The price of ATOM is in correlation with the price of Bitcoin, and if the price of Bitcoin falls below the support of $ 30,000, that will negatively influence ATOM.

“The Bitcoin futures curve shows that demand is weak and the cryptocurrency bear market is just getting started. Bitcoin’s share of the total crypto market value must exceed 50% to argue that the bear market is over, ”a JPMorgan analyst reported this week.

Basically, there is still a level of uncertainty surrounding this project, and its success depends mainly on the flexibility of your strategy in response to movements from the competition. Cosmos is competing on the field with some heavyweight players like Polkadot, and we also cannot forget that regulations in the cryptocurrency market can be a threat to this cryptocurrency.

Investors should also note that there is currently no limit on the supply of new ATOMs, and if you decide to trade this cryptocurrency in June, you should always use a ‘stop-loss’ order because the risk is still high.

Technical Analysis: $ 10 Represents Critical Support Level

Cosmos (ATOM) could weaken further in the next few days, and if the price once again falls below $ 10, the next price target could be around $ 8 or even below. On the other hand, if the price jumps above $ 17.5, it would be a strong “buy” signal, and we have a clear path towards the $ 20 resistance level.

Resume

Cosmos (ATOM) extended its correction from the all-time highs above $ 32, recorded on May 7, and the price of this cryptocurrency may weaken further in the coming days. Daily trading volume has weakened and if the price falls below $ 10 again, the next price target could be around $ 8 or even lower.

