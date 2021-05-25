Cryptocurrency : Coreto: A platform for all reliable cryptocurrency information

Coreto, a reputation-based online social platform for cryptocurrency communities, has announced the alpha launch of its product. The product, scheduled to launch on April 12, 2021, will initially be tested by a select group of 500 users, with another 500 to be added at a later date.

The need for community-based knowledge in the cryptocurrency sector

The cryptocurrency industry is one of the fastest growing industrial sectors. Since the introduction of Bitcoin, the number of cryptocurrencies, blockchain projects and their applications has increased at an exponential rate. Currently, the concepts of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) occupy the first place. In this scenario, the broad crypto community is still playing catch-up while trying to understand the market and predict its future path.

The cryptocurrency community is made up of enthusiasts, regular users, developers, investors, traders, and decision makers. The decentralized aspect of the technology makes it attractive and at the same time confusing, as each participant has limited knowledge and there is no reliable platform where they can learn more from others while sharing what they know with the community.

Coreto makes information on collectively sourced cryptocurrencies more reliable

There are many active online forums in which the cryptocurrency community interacts regularly. While these forums and social networks have proven to be a great place for promoting cryptocurrencies and related projects, the authenticity of the information available in these places is not always reliable. In case you are an investor or a trader who is new to cryptocurrencies, then these platforms are the last place to trust for investment advice, or even for in-depth knowledge on anything related to cryptocurrencies.

Coreto solves this problem by creating a social platform based on the reputation of the tokens, where the cryptocurrency community can share knowledge and access information knowing that they are endorsed by the community. Using a unique opinion staking (SOOP) mechanism, the platform introduces a layer of trust in which the content creator relies on the platform’s native COR token to support the authenticity of shared information. Other users who believe the information is authentic or who trust the content creator’s expertise can support the claim by entering their share in the pool. Depending on the number of publications and the support received, content creators will earn a reputation that will allow them to create subscription information exchange channels to monetize their knowledge and benefit the community at large.

“The whole concept of Coreto was built around the community from the beginning. We have always kept in mind the end user, their experience and their benefits when using the platform. Our main goal is to build a foolproof tool that people can use to find out who they can trust and follow in the cryptocurrency space, ”says Iustina Faraon – CEO and co-founder of Coreto.

A mix of various technologies to create a perfect recipe

Coreto’s goal is to reduce the time it takes to find reliable information on the Internet and to reward those who make valuable contributions to the community. To achieve its mission, the platform aims to be as user-friendly as possible. Coreto’s gamification element ensures user engagement by encouraging their participation in the community. Meanwhile, machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms help to recognize various market trends and investor interests to generate relevant metrics that are useful to the community.

The social platform includes an integrated DeFi solution complete with a pool of stakes, loans, loans, and automated payments for subscriptions and rewards for increased engagement and efficient utilization of the COR token ecosystem.

The way forward for Coreto

Coreto’s Alpha version aims to test and improve the SOOP algorithms. With merchants as the initial focus group, the platform will expand its offering to include the rest of the stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Starting April 12, Coreto Alpha users will be able to publish technical analysis of various crypto assets and create prediction groups using SOOP, thus acquiring reputation scores based on the number of followers and supports obtained during this period.

In the long term, Coreto intends to strengthen its position in the market as the main information platform in the field of cryptocurrencies. The team intends to develop the platform at various levels, including options through which the Trust and Performance algorithms can be implemented on other platforms where there are peer-to-peer interactions.

The whitelisting process for the second group of 500 users in the Alpha version is still open. Users can register and reserve a place at – https://reserve.coreto.io/