Cryptocurrency : Controversy over bitcoin takes its price to lows of two months ago

The bitcoiner community reacted in defense of bitcoin, to arguments from Elon Musk.

Bitcoin would resume growth in a few weeks, says analyst Willy Woo.

On February 8, the price of BTC had not exceeded USD 42,000, when the purchase of USD 1,500 million in bitcoin by Tesla was announced, a fact reported by CryptoNews, which contributed to a major push in the price of BTC to $ 48,000. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s support for bitcoin later included the acceptance of this cryptocurrency as payment in the acquisition of Tesla vehicles. In none of these major endorsements for bitcoin did Elon Musk mention the energy consumption of Bitcoin mining operations as an obstacle.

The BTC price boom pattern, with a subsequent correction, from January and February, was repeated in March and April, with the establishment of new all-time highs in these two months. After the BTC price drop in April, reported by CryptoNews, a similar rise began in May. This was abruptly reversed, after Elon Musk announced on Twitter on May 12, that I would not accept any more payments in BTC for the Tesla, because the energy consumption of Bitcoin was exaggerated.

The bitcoiner community reacted against the arguments of Musk, who clarified that he would not sell the BTC acquired in January. Among the actors in the corporate world who distanced themselves from Musk’s statements was Blackrock’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Rick Rieder, who noted that bitcoin “will be part of the investment field in the coming years.”

Bitcoin reaches minimum values ​​that it has not registered since the beginning of March. Source: TradingView.

One year after the third bitcoin halving, you would be living a feeling similar to the one you had then, with the uncertainty about the delay of the bullish breakout of bitcoin, according to Ecoinometrics. This firm analyzes various scenarios about the current point of the bull run of bitcoin

Capital to move from altcoins to bitcoin, says Willy Woo

In his most recent newsletter on the bitcoin market, analyst Willy Woo noted that the main cryptocurrency was undervalued, considering the price of 7 days ago, close to $ 58,000. Woo stated that it is very likely that in the coming weeks a migration of money invested in altcoins towards bitcoin will begin.

Since October 2020, when the price of BTC began a parabolic trajectory, this level of low valuation of bitcoin was not seen, which is reflected in the NVT metric, or the market capitalization divided by the daily volume of transactions of BTC, according to the analyst.

Twitter user @therationalroot, who introduces himself as an analyst of Bitcoin on-chain data, places an ironic comment in this tweet, about the alleged agony of bitcoin. In the graph, which is shown enlarged below, it is suggested that we are four months away from the peak of the current bull cycle. There, bitcoin’s growing trajectory from the moment it reached and exceeded USD 20,000 in mid-December (purple) is compared with the bullish runs of 2013 (light orange) and 2017 (dark orange).

The peak of the current bull cycle should occur in mid-September, says @therationalroot. Source: Twitter.

The two previous cycles have their maximum two days apart, days 287 and 289 from the respective start of each cycle, which would correspond to September 13 and 15 of this year. Right now, the BTC price curve is below the 1017 cycle path. The author notes that the historical data serves as a reference to signal a long-term trend. In this case, that trend points to a peak in the current cycle for mid-September this year.

Goldman Sachs confirms trading of bitcoin derivatives

Goldman Sachs sent a memorandum to its markets unit on Thursday, May 6, in which it reported that it had already started trading two types of bitcoin derivatives.

In the memo, commented on Monday 10th in CriptoNoticias, he pointed out that derivatives of the NFD type and CME conventional futures contracts were traded, both with cash settlement. The internal communication confirms what was published by this medium last Friday the 7th about Goldman’s foray into bitcoin derivatives trading.

Senior executive migrates from traditional finance to bitcoin

John Dalby, CFO of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, joined the investment bitcoiner company, New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

Dalby left his position at the world’s largest hedge fund, led by Ray Dalio, to take over as chief financial officer for NYDIG, one of the US corporations that believes most in the potential of bitcoin as a financial instrument. The executive stated that he believes in Bitcoin’s ability to boost the economic empowerment of broader sectors of the population.

UBS will offer its clients exposure to bitcoin

After declaring last February that the high volatility of the price of bitcoin “far from increasing the credibility of cryptocurrencies, undermines it”, UBS bank, which is among the oldest in Switzerland, announced that it is evaluating the possibility of offering BTC exposure to its wealthiest clients. The 159-year-old bank will present investment options with small proportions of clients’ total assets, as they see risks due to the volatility of the crypto asset.

Year-on-year inflation rate accelerates in the US.

The United States Bureau of Employment Statistics (USBLS) stated in its monthly bulletin that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 4.2% in the last 12 months, the “largest increase in a 12-month period, since the 4.9% increase registered in September 2008”, according to the bulletin, commented on this Saturday by CriptoNoticias. On the other hand, a recent report from the Bank of America, reviewed by CriptoNoticias on April 27, foresees a rebound in inflation and considers bitcoin as a safe haven asset for investors.