Cryptocurrency : Continuation to the upside of Bitcoin signaling, why BTC could rally further

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin price shows positive signs above the $ 40,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is likely to continue above $ 41,000 and $ 41,500 in the near term.

Bitcoin started a new rally above the $ 38,500 and $ 40,000 resistance levels. The price is currently well above $ 38,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key trading triangle is forming with resistance near $ 40,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to start a sharp rally once it clears $ 40,600 and $ 41,000.

Bitcoin price turns green

Bitcoin formed a base above the $ 38,000 pivot level and extended its upward move. BTC broke the $ 40,000 resistance zone and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It traded as high as $ 41,128 before starting to consolidate gains. It is now trading well above $ 38,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate support to the downside is near $ 39,650. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 34,915 low to $ 41,128 high.

A key trading triangle is also forming with resistance near $ 40,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. If there is a breakout to the upside above the resistance of the triangle, there are chances of a steady rise above the $ 41,000 resistance.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance is near the $ 41,800 and $ 42,000 levels, above which the price is likely to gain bullish momentum. The next resistance is near the $ 45,000 level.

Dips supported in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 41,000 resistance, it could start a downward correction. An initial support to the downside is near the $ 40,000 level. The first major support is near the $ 39,600 level and the lower trend line of the triangle.

The main support is now forming near the $ 38,000 level. It is close to 50% of the Fibonacci retracement level of the up move from the low of $ 34,915 to the high of $ 41,128. A break to the downside below the $ 38,000 support zone could require a test of the key 100 hourly SMA.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is still well above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 39,600, followed by $ 38,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 40,600, $ 41,000, and $ 42,000.