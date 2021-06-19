Cryptocurrency : ‘Confusion’ when regulator rings amid South Korea’s wave of exclusion

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / Shawn Hempel

Cryptocurrency investors have been “confused” after a series of altcoin takedowns on South Korean major exchanges escalated to the point where the regulator stepped in with even more rules for trading platforms under fire.

Already reeling from racing to adopt a long list of compliance measures in time for the September 24 deadline, exchanges will now have to respond to the Financial Services Commission (FSC) by listing and removing certain currencies on their platforms.

According to Channel A and Yonhap News TV, exchanges have been told that they can no longer list the tokens they have issued or the coins operated by projects with which they are associated. But the events of the past few days appear to show that exchanges are learning about FSC policies in advance, and they appear to be enthusiastically delisting tokens ahead of official announcements, possibly in an attempt to gain favor with the regulator. .

As Cryptonews.com reported, this week the likes of GDAC Y Huobi Korea They have gone ahead of the FSC with the announcement of the delisting of all the exchange tokens issued.

Others like Upbit , they’ve gone even further, eliminating five coins “abruptly” last week and adding 25 more for the ax.

A cryptocurrency trader surnamed Lee (first name withheld) told Cryptonews.com,

“Politicians have called the crypto industry the ‘Wild West.’ Well, the confusion they are causing now is much more chaotic than that. I guess the government doesn’t care about us. Perhaps they will regret it the next time we have the opportunity to vote. “

South Korea’s general elections are scheduled for spring 2022.

But another cryptocurrency investor, surnamed Kim (name is also hidden), was more stoic, telling Cryptonews.com:

“All of this was inevitable from the moment the regulation was announced. Regulators will fight for a while and so will exchanges. And there will be more upheavals before September 24, and perhaps beyond. But eventually, the dust will settle and a new, more stable reality will emerge. Until then, we can only choose to HODL or continue to operate and accept the uncertainty. “

Violators of the latest FSC edict will face fines of up to US $ 88,500 and trade suspension orders, and the regulator promises to end “conflicts of interest.”

Channel A stated that a group of investors is now “preparing a lawsuit” against a crypto exchange that delisted a coin.

And the same news outlet quoted investors as saying that some have seen the chaos as an opportunity to buy tokens at cut prices, and some have suffered price drops of up to 80% on national platforms.

He added that some forecasters had predicted that “crypto market chaos” will be “compounded” by regulatory pressure from the government, responses from exchanges and investor sentiment “through September.”

____

Learn more:

– Regulator extends AML window of South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges by 6 months

– Korean exchanges are running out of options as more banks say no to cryptocurrencies

– South Korean regulator holds ‘significant’ meeting with 20 crypto exchanges